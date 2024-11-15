'Will take this to my grave': Narayana Murthy stands firm on 6-day workweek

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy has reiterated his unwavering support for a six-day workweek, arguing that India’s economic growth hinges on a culture of diligence and hard work. Known for his outspoken views on work ethics and productivity, Murthy expressed his disappointment over India’s shift from a six-day workweek to a five-day one in 1986, a move he has never supported.

Speaking at the CNBC Global Leadership Summit, Murthy said, “I am sorry, I have not changed my view. I will take this with me to my grave.”

He emphasised the importance of hard work in driving national development, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an example of tireless dedication. “When PM Modi is working that hard, the only way to show our appreciation for what’s happening around us is by working just as hard,” he stated.

Murthy underscored that India’s progress depends on “sacrifice and effort” rather than comfort or relaxation. He warned that without a robust work ethic, the nation would "struggle to compete globally."

A personal philosophy

Murthy reflected on his professional journey, sharing that he has consistently adhered to the principles he advocates. Throughout his career, he worked up to 14 hours a day, six and a half days a week. His workday began at 6:30 am and often stretched until 8:40 pm, a routine he takes immense pride in.

For Murthy, hard work is more than a personal preference. “It’s a responsibility for those privileged enough to have received an education,” he said, noting that many Indians benefit from subsidised education. “I’m proud of it,” he added, highlighting that commitment to work is an integral part of Indian culture and a duty for those with opportunities.

Advocating for a 70-hour workweek

Murthy’s comments follow his earlier suggestion that millennials in India should adopt a 70-hour workweek . Despite criticism, he remains steadfast in his belief that hard work is indispensable, regardless of intelligence or talent. “In this country, we need to work hard. There is no substitute for hard work even if you are the most intelligent guy,” he remarked.

More From This Section

Learning from global examples

Murthy drew parallels between India’s work ethic and that of countries like Germany and Japan, which rebuilt their economies post-World War II through perseverance and hard work. He views these nations as models for what can be achieved with a dedicated workforce and believes young Indians bear a similar responsibility to propel India’s growth in a competitive global landscape.

“There is no substitute for hard work,” he reaffirmed at the summit, standing firm on his views about work-life balance.