Wimbledon announces record $73M prize fund and $4M for singles champions

Wimbledon announces record $73M prize fund and $4M for singles champions

Christy, wimbledon

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 9:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Wimbledon's prize money has risen to a record 53.5 million pounds (about $73 million) and the singles champions will each earn three million pounds ($4 million), All England Club officials announced on Thursday.

The total amount is 3.5 million pounds ($6.8 million) more than last year, an increase of 7% and exactly twice the pot handed out to competitors at the grass-court Grand Slam 10 years ago.

We're immensely proud of the fact that if you look back 10 years, you can see the increase over that period and 7% this year, All England chair Deborah Jevans said. And we have listened to the players, we have engaged with the players.

 

The 2025 winners' checks represent an 11.1% jump on last year's prizes for the men's and women's singles champions and comes amid growing player demands for a bigger share of grand slam profits. 

Players who lose in the first round of singles will get 66,000 pounds, up 10% year on year.

The focus on just the prize money at four events, the Grand Slams, does not get to the heart of what the challenge is for tennis, Jevans added.

The challenge with tennis is the fact that the players don't have an offseason which they want, they have increasing injuries that they're speaking about, and we've always said that we as Wimbledon are willing to engage and talk with the tours to try and find solutions, and that door remains open.

Wimbledon starts on June 30 and runs until July 13. For the first time in the oldest Grand Slam, line judges will be replaced with electronic line-calling.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Wimbledon Tennis

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 9:51 PM IST

Air India Plane Crash in Gujarat
