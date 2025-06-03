Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios to miss the tournament this year

2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios to miss the tournament this year

Nick Kyrgios, the Wimbledon runner-up in 2022, will miss the Grand Slam tournament and the rest of the grass-court season, he said on Tuesday.

Nick Kyrgios celebrates defeating Rafael Nadal in their men's singles match at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships in Wimbledon

London
Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

Nick Kyrgios, the Wimbledon runner-up in 2022, will miss the Grand Slam tournament and the rest of the grass-court season, he said on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Australian has dealt with injuries in recent seasons, including wrist and knee operations.

He's played only five singles matches in 2025, going 1-4. 

His most recent tournament was the Miami Open in March, when he won a match for the first time in nearly 2 1/2 years.

I've hit a small setback in my recovery and unfortunately won't make it back for grass season this year, Kyrgios posted.

 

He's ranked 633rd. He was as high as 13th in 2016.

Three years ago at the All England Club, he made his best run at a major tournament by getting to the final before losing to Novak Djokovic.

Wimbledon begins on June 30.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Wimbledon Tennis

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

