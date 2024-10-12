With burning of Ravan's effigies, people celebrate Dussehra across nation

Dussehra was celebrated across the country on Saturday with revellers coming out in large numbers to witness the burning of Ravana effigies, marking a spectacular culmination of 10-day of festivities filled with rituals, songs, dance and processions. Effigies of the demon king, his brother Kumbhakarna and son Meghnad went up in flames at open grounds with the attending crowds erupting as the firecrackers from the burning effigies illuminated the night sky.



Social media platforms were awash with colourful, celebratory posts with people wishing each other health and happiness. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the festivities at the Red Fort Parade Ground where they were welcomed by the organisers of Sri Dharmik Leela Committee.

The festival celebrates Lord Rama's vanquishing the 10-headed demon king Ravana, and symbolises the triumph of good over evil.

Huge Durga puja pandals were set up across venues showcasing designs based on a variety of innovative themes including on politics, paintings and iconic monuments.

Pandals were decorated abundantly and lit up colourfully as people came in with families and friends to celebrate the festival.

Ram Leela -- a theatrical performance based on Lord Ram's life -- was performed in cities, towns and villages, with actors dressing up as characters from the Ramayan and enacting scenes from the Hindu epic.

But two dreaded criminals took advantage of such a performance in the Haridwar district jail and escaped when Ram Leela was being staged. A search has been launched to nab Pankaj, who was serving life sentence for a murder, and Rajkumar, an undertrial.

An incident was reported from Odisha also where gold and silver ornaments worth around Rs 10 lakh were stolen from a Durga Puja pandal at Barundei temple in Jajpur district.

On the occasion, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed "Shastra Puja" (worship of weapons) at the Sukna military station in West Bengal, and said the ritual is a "clear indication that if need be, weapons and equipment will be used with full force".

"India has never attacked any country out of hatred or contempt. We fight only when someone insults or tries to harm our integrity and sovereignty; when war is waged against religion, truth and human values. This is what we have inherited. We will continue to preserve this heritage," Singh said in a statement issued by the defence ministry.

"However, if our interests are threatened, we will not hesitate to take a big step. 'Shastra Puja' is a clear indication that if need be, the weapons, equipment will be used with full force," he said.

Meanwhile, the External Affairs Ministry expressed "serious concern" over the reported attack on a Durga Puja pandal and theft at a revered Kali temple in Bangladesh, and requested Dhaka to ensure the safety and security of Hindus, all other minorities and their places of worship in the neighbouring country.

Addressing the annual Vijayadasahmi rally of the RSS in Nagpur, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said



India has become stronger and more respected in the world with enhanced credibility in the last few years but sinister conspiracies are testing the country's resolve.

"Everyone feels Bharat has become stronger and more respected in the world with enhanced credibility in the last few years. A country becomes great due to the national character of its people. This year is important as RSS steps into its centenary year, he said.

The RSS chief said a tyrannical fundamentalist nature exists in Bangladesh. A sword of danger hangs over the heads of minorities, including Hindus. Hindus have now come out to defend themselves, he said, adding that they will need the help of all those favouring humanity and harmony, especially the Indian government and fellow Hindus from all over the world.

"That is why infiltration from Bangladesh into Bharat and the population imbalance caused by it has become a matter of serious concern even among the common people," said Bhagwat.

"Being unorganised and weak is like inviting atrocities by the wicked. Hindus need to be united," he stressed.

Bhagwat said 'Deep State', 'wokeism' and 'cultural Marxist' are declared enemies of all cultural traditions.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted members of the RSS on the occasion of its foundation day and said since its inception, the organisation has been doing a remarkable job of protecting Indian culture and inculcating the ideas of patriotism in youth.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was founded in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Nagpur on Vijayadashami.



President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Dussehra festivities and witnessed burning of effigies of demon King Ravana at Parade Ground of Lal Qila on Saturday evening.

The organisers of Sri Dharmik Leela Committee presented with a "trishul" (trident) to the president and a "gada" (mace) to the prime minister in a ceremonial welcome at the Dussehra programme.

They were also presented with bow and arrow as a symbol of "strength and good governance".

Murmu and Modi watched the Ramleela performance depicting end of Ravana at the hands of Lord Rama.

This was followed by burning of the effigies of Ravana, his son Meghnad and brother Kumbhakarn amid loud cheering by the crowd.