UP govt to strictly enforce ban on passenger travel on tractor-trolleys

UP govt to strictly enforce ban on passenger travel on tractor-trolleys

The decision has been made in the wake of a spate of mishaps featuring passenger-travel on tractor trolleys, the latest one reported on October 4 from Mirzapur

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM
The rules prohibit allowing tractor-trolleys from carrying people other than labourers. | File Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2024 | 6:47 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh government will soon convene a high-level meeting to ensure compliance of the ban on using tractor trolleys for passenger transportation.

The decision has been made in the wake of a spate of mishaps featuring passenger-travel on tractor trolleys, the latest one reported on October 4 from Mirzapur when 10 labourers were returning from a project site to their homes in Varanasi.

After October 4 too, many tractor-trolley related mishaps have been reported from different parts of Uttar Pradesh.

"We will soon convene a high-level meeting to discuss ways to curb use of tractor-trolleys for passenger transportation. Our strategy is going to be two-fold. Enforce regulations on tractor-trolleys strictly while also creating necessary awareness among the rural masses, who prefer tractor trolleys for commuting, possibly because they consider it to be a cheaper and readily accessible option," Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh told PTI.

The rules prohibit allowing tractor-trolleys from carrying people other than labourers, who may be heading to a project site or field for commercial/agricultural work.

Admitting these rules are often flouted, the minister said that there was a need for strict enforcement.

"We intend to create awareness among the masses by making them aware that while they might feel tractor trolleys are an easier, safer option, nothing can be more precious than life. We will see if putting up posters with such awareness messages makes an impact. Simultaneously, we will go for stricter enforcement and for that we will convene a high-level meeting soon," Singh said.

Earlier in February, 23 people travelling on tractor trolleys lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj.

In October 2023, six people travelling by tractor trolleys were killed in Hathras and another 14 died in a separate road mishaps featuring the ill-fated trolleys in Shahjahanpur in April last year.

In October 2022, 26 people were killed in a similar mishap in Agra.


First Published: Oct 12 2024 | 6:47 PM IST

