Home / India News / Woman falls 300 feet into valley while reversing car to make reel. WATCH

Woman falls 300 feet into valley while reversing car to make reel. WATCH

The woman attempted driving in reverse while her friend was filming a reel at the time of the incident

Maharashtra woman dies after car falls into ditch while filming reel
Photo: Screengrab
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 1:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In an incident near the Sulibhanjan Dattadham Temple in Sambhaji Nagar, located 340.3 kilometres from Mumbai, a young woman lost her life in a car accident while filming for a social media reel. The mishap occurred on Monday afternoon, June 17, around 2 pm.

The woman, identified as 23-year-old Shweta Deepak Surwase, a resident of Hanuman Nagar, Sambhaji Nagar, was accompanied by her friend Shivraj Sanjay Mule, 25, at the time of the incident. They had driven to the area with the intention of capturing footage for social media reel.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Tragically, while attempting to reverse the vehicle, an unexpected mishap occurred. The car slipped, leading to inadvertent pressure on the accelerator, causing it to overturn and plunge into the valley below. Shweta succumbed to her injuries on the spot.
Following the accident, the Khultabad Police conducted an investigation at the scene and summoned the relatives of both the deceased and her friend for further inquiries.

 

In a separate incident in Mumbai, tragedy struck on Sunday when a speeding chemical tanker collided with a scooter on the National Park Bridge of Mumbai’s Western Express Highway, claiming the lives of two people. The driver of the tanker has been arrested by Kasturba Marg Police on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The collision occurred when the tanker hit a Suzuki Burgman scooter from behind on the southbound side of the National Park Bridge in Borivali (East) on Sunday afternoon. The victims, close friends from Bhayander East, were en route to buy clothes for a friend when the accident occurred, resulting in severe head injuries for both.

Also Read

Air India Express: 85 flights cancelled; Air India to support on 20 routes

Chandigarh imposes temporary restriction on sale of petrol, diesel

Ola Electric cuts its scooter prices by up to Rs 25,000. Details here

Benjamin Netanyahu ICC arrest warrant: Can Israeli PM actually be arrested?

Kanchanjunga Express train collision reason 'identified' by Railways

Over 300 residents in Kerala society seek treatment for food poisoning

DM orders closure of schools in Sikkim's Mangan due to safety concerns

Nirjala Ekadashi 2024: Check history, significance, rituals and more

US Senators and corporate world bat for stronger India-US relationship

AI in India gets a boost as Microsoft, Amazon invest billions in data infra

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :MaharashtraAccidentBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story