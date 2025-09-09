Home / India News / Woman killed in landslide, 4 others feared buried in Himachal's Kullu

Woman killed in landslide, 4 others feared buried in Himachal's Kullu

Three people -- Dharam Das, his wife Kala Devi and Shiv Ram -- sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Nirmand hospitals by the villagers

shimla landslide, landslide
A total 370 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents in the state since the onset of monsoon on June 20 till September 8 (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 11:45 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A woman was killed in a landslide while four other members of her family are feared to have been buried under the debris in the Nirmand area of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district.

Two houses were completely damaged following the landslide triggered by heavy rains around 1:30 am on Monday night in the Sharmani village of Ghatu panchayat in the district. One body has been recovered and four other members of the family are feared trapped in the rubble, said gram panchayat pradhan Bhoga Ram on Tuesday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Brasiti Devi, wife of Shiv Ram While Chunni Lal, Anju, Jagriti and Pupesh are still missing and search operations are underway in the village, he said.

Three people -- Dharam Das, his wife Kala Devi and Shiv Ram -- sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Nirmand hospitals by the villagers.

He said that the administration and the office of sub-divisional magistrate have been informed about the tragedy, and the villagers were engaged in search and rescue work since night.

A total 370 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents in the state since the onset of monsoon on June 20 till September 8.

Out of the 370 fatalities, 205 were due to rain-related incidents, which include 43 deaths from landslides, 17 from cloudbursts, and nine from flash floods. Additionally, 41 people are still reported missing, while road accidents have accounted for 165 deaths, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

A maximum of 15 people died in 22 incidents of landslides in Kullu till Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Voting begins for vice-presidential election; PM Modi casts first vote

FIR filed in Lucknow over alleged 2016 X-ray technician recruitment fraud

CM Yogi reviews UP int'l trade show prep; PM to inaugurate on Sept 25

Delhi to see rise in temperature, rain today; Yamuna continues to recede

Inter-ministerial team inspects disaster-hit areas in Uttarakhand's Tharali

Topics :Himachal PradeshHimachal pradesh governmentlandslide

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story