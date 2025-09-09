Home / India News / CM Yogi reviews UP int'l trade show prep; PM to inaugurate on Sept 25

CM Yogi reviews UP int'l trade show prep; PM to inaugurate on Sept 25

According to the CM's office post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the trade show with Russia participating as a partner country

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM
UPITS 2025 will be returning for its third edition this year, with the vision of highlighting the government's achievements while unveiling new initiatives (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 11:00 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed preparations for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS), scheduled from September 25 to 29 at the India Exposition Mart in Greater Noida.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, more than 2,500 exhibitors have registered, while over 500 foreign buyers are set to participate in the trade show, which will prominently display the Khadi materials and fashion through a fashion show.

In a post on X, the CM's office said on Monday, "This time, more than 2,500 exhibitors have registered, while over 500 foreign buyers are coming to participate in this trade show. Among the attractions of the trade show, the Khadi-focused fashion show is prominent."

According to the CM's office post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the trade show with Russia participating as a partner country.

"The annual event #UPITS, which introduces entrepreneurs, manufacturers, and traders from around the world to #UttarPradesh's #Craft, #Cuisine, and #Culture, is set to be held from September 25 to 29, 2025, at the India Exposition Mart in Greater Noida. This grand event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Russia will participate as the partner country in the third edition," the post read.

UPITS 2025 will be returning for its third edition this year, with the vision of highlighting the government's achievements while unveiling new initiatives to boost investment and establish the state as a global manufacturing hub.

"Alongside flagship schemes such as One District One Product (ODOP), the Defence Industrial Corridor, expressway projects including the Ganga Expressway, the digital investment portal, and outcomes of the Global Investors Summit, the government is likely to announce fresh industrial promotion policies, MSME vendor development programs, and export-boosting schemes," an official statement mentioned on August 27.

More than 500 buyers from 80 countries are expected, with 340 buyers from 75 nations already confirmed participation. The statement noted that buyers from across Europe, West Asia, South East Asia, South Asia, North America, Latin America, Oceania, and Africa are joining, opening up markets for "Made in UP" products.

To ensure maximum reach, Indian embassies and foreign missions have been tasked with promoting the trade show abroad. Domestically, extensive publicity is underway across UP and India, with campaigns at airports, metro stations, and bus terminals, as well as television outreach. The state's folk art and cultural heritage will also be showcased through cultural performances.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Voting begins for vice-presidential election; PM Modi casts first vote

Delhi to see rise in temperature, rain today; Yamuna continues to recede

Inter-ministerial team inspects disaster-hit areas in Uttarakhand's Tharali

Radhakrishnan vs Reddy: MPs set to elect India's next Vice President

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for textile park in MP on Sept 17

Topics :Yogi AdityanathUttar PradeshUttar Pradesh governmenttrade

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story