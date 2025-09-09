Home / India News / Delhi to see rise in temperature, rain today; Yamuna continues to recede

Delhi to see rise in temperature, rain today; Yamuna continues to recede

The national capital will experience mostly dry weather this week, while the Yamuna's water level steadily declines, remaining slightly above the danger mark. Authorities remain on alert

Dark clouds, clouds, Black Clouds, monsoon
The city is expected to see a dry spell this week with a forecast of cloudy skies till Saturday (Photo: PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 10:18 AM IST
Delhi experienced a pleasant Tuesday morning with temperatures slightly higher than the day before, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms with rain for the day. The national capital recorded a dry day on September 8, with no rainfall reported in the past 24 hours.
 
The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, 2.1 degrees Celsius above the season’s average, while the minimum settled at 23.9 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees Celsius below normal. Relative humidity ranged between 87 per cent and 57 per cent on Monday. 
 
Today, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 34-35 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures around 25–26 degrees Celsius. The weather agency forecasts that maximum temperatures in Delhi-NCR will hover between 34 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius until Wednesday, with a slight dip thereafter. The city is expected to see a dry spell this week with a forecast of cloudy skies till Saturday. 
 
The air quality fell into the ‘moderate’ category, with an AQI reading of 102 at 8 am on September 9, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Yamuna water levels decline, relief measures in place

The River Yamuna at Old Railway Bridge was recorded at 204.96 metres at 6 am on Tuesday, approaching the warning mark of 204.50 metres. The water level has been declining after touching a season high of 207.48 metres last Thursday. 
The river had breached the danger level last week, prompting temporary closure of the bridge and evacuation of residents from low-lying areas. People have been shifting to relief camps set up on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, near Mori Gate and Mayur Vihar. Areas like Monastery Market, Madanpur Khadar, and Yamuna Bazar were flooded.

Himachal still reeling under heavy rains

In Himachal Pradesh, 747 roads, including three national highways, remain closed due to heavy rainfall. Key blocked roads include NH-3 Mandi-Dharampur, NH-70 Jalandhar-Mandi, and NH-305 Aut-Sainj.
 
The state has suffered losses of ₹4,122 crore from cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides since 20 June. A total of 370 people have died, including 205 from rain-related incidents and 165 from road accidents, while 41 remain missing. 
Damage includes 6,344 houses and 461 shops and factories, with 136 major landslides, 95 flash floods, and 45 cloudbursts reported. The region recorded 952.7 mm of rainfall, 45 per cent above the seasonal average.

Gujarat to see heavy rainfall in coming days

The IMD has forecast significant rainfall across Gujarat in the next three days, with very heavy showers expected in several districts. A new weather system developing over the Arabian Sea is contributing to this forecast, affecting Rajasthan and adjoining regions as well.
   

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

