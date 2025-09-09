Delhi to see rise in temperature, rain today; Yamuna continues to recede

Delhi experienced a pleasant Tuesday morning with temperatures slightly higher than the day before, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms with rain for the day. The national capital recorded a dry day on September 8, with no rainfall reported in the past 24 hours.

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, 2.1 degrees Celsius above the season’s average, while the minimum settled at 23.9 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees Celsius below normal. Relative humidity ranged between 87 per cent and 57 per cent on Monday.

ALSO READ: Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage may resume next week after weather review Today, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 34-35 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures around 25–26 degrees Celsius. The weather agency forecasts that maximum temperatures in Delhi-NCR will hover between 34 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius until Wednesday, with a slight dip thereafter. The city is expected to see a dry spell this week with a forecast of cloudy skies till Saturday.

The air quality fell into the ‘moderate’ category, with an AQI reading of 102 at 8 am on September 9, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Yamuna water levels decline, relief measures in place The River Yamuna at Old Railway Bridge was recorded at 204.96 metres at 6 am on Tuesday, approaching the warning mark of 204.50 metres. The water level has been declining after touching a season high of 207.48 metres last Thursday. ALSO READ: Delhi CM proposes CSR-backed initiatives to revive Yamuna, city's clean air The river had breached the danger level last week, prompting temporary closure of the bridge and evacuation of residents from low-lying areas. People have been shifting to relief camps set up on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, near Mori Gate and Mayur Vihar. Areas like Monastery Market, Madanpur Khadar, and Yamuna Bazar were flooded.

Himachal still reeling under heavy rains In Himachal Pradesh, 747 roads, including three national highways, remain closed due to heavy rainfall. Key blocked roads include NH-3 Mandi-Dharampur, NH-70 Jalandhar-Mandi, and NH-305 Aut-Sainj. The state has suffered losses of ₹4,122 crore from cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides since 20 June. A total of 370 people have died, including 205 from rain-related incidents and 165 from road accidents, while 41 remain missing. ALSO READ: Monsoon havoc in Himachal claims 366 lives, causes damage of over ₹4,080 cr Damage includes 6,344 houses and 461 shops and factories, with 136 major landslides, 95 flash floods, and 45 cloudbursts reported. The region recorded 952.7 mm of rainfall, 45 per cent above the seasonal average.