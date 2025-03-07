Home / India News / Women excel in diverse fields, more efforts needed for equality: Prez Murmu

The president also congratulated all women achievers and wished them a bright future. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 8:54 PM IST
Women are the foundation of the family, society and the nation and many of them have successfully carved out their identities in diverse fields but a lot needs to be done to improve their socio-economic conditions, President Droupadi Murmu said on Friday.

In a message on the eve of International Women's Day, the president extended her greetings to "all sisters and daughters" and called the day an occasion to honour the achievements of women power and their unique contribution to the country and society.

Women are the foundation of the family, society and the nation and many women have successfully carved out their identities in diverse fields despite facing adversities and challenges, Murmu said.

"However, a lot needs to be done to improve the socio-economic conditions of women. Let us all pledge to create a society where every woman feels safe and gets equal opportunities to move ahead," she said.

The president also congratulated all women achievers and wished them a bright future.

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

