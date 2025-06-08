Women-led development under PM Modi transforming India: Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said that the State is celebrating 11YearsOfSashaktNari--a transformative journey that has empowered crores of daughters, sisters, and mothers across the country, elevating them to new heights of self-confidence, self-reliance, and leadership.

He added that this progress is the result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership and effective governance, which not only aims to empower Nari Shakti but also recognizes it as a central pillar of nation-building, according to a CMO statement..

Highlighting various flagship initiatives of the Central government over the last 11 years, Dhami said that from Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, Ujjwala Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, Nari Shakti Vandan Act, providing pucca houses to women, Lakhpati Didi Yojana, Namo Drone Didi, Stand Up India, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, Matritva Vandana Yojana to the appointment of women in military services, increasing participation of women in every field and political representation - in these 11 years, women have got respect, opportunity and rights on every front.

The Chief Minister said that this change was possible not only by schemes but by the faith of a public leader who believes that India will develop only when the daughters of the country are empowered. "This is not empowerment but the dedication of the Prime Minister to take forward half of India's population and put them on the front line of nation-building," he added.