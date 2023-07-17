Home / India News / Yamuna water level rising but not a threat for people in Delhi, says Atishi

Yamuna water level rising but not a threat for people in Delhi, says Atishi

Due to heavy rains in some areas of Haryana on Sunday, the water level of Yamuna rose slightly, she said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Twitter @AtishiAAP

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 1:40 PM IST
Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi on Monday urged people to stay in relief camps as the Yamuna water level was showing a rising trend again.

Due to heavy rains in some areas of Haryana on Sunday, the water level of Yamuna rose slightly, she said.

"The Central Water Commission estimates that it can reach 206.1 metres overnight. But there is no danger for the people of Delhi from this.

"But all the people living in relief camps are requested not to go back to their homes just yet. Go back to your homes only after the water level goes below the danger mark," Atishi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Yamuna water level in Delhi at 12 noon rose to 205.80 metres from 205.58 metres at 9 am. The water level was 205.52 metres on Sunday night.

The water level of Yamuna, which breached the previous record of 207.49 metres last week and crossed 208 metres on July 12, was still flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

Topics :AtishiYamuna riverWater LevelAam Aadmi PartyDelhi government

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 1:40 PM IST

