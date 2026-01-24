Zubeen Garg's family seeks special court, fast-track trial in letter to PM

The family of late Assamese singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the constitution of a special court, expedited trial in Assam and appropriate diplomatic-legal intervention in Singapore following his death on September 19, 2025.

In the letter, the family described Garg as "not only a member of our family but a cultural voice of Assam and India's North-East," adding that his sudden passing left behind a grieving family and millions of followers seeking clarity on the circumstances of his death.

Taking to her official handle, Zubeen's wife, Garima Garg, shared the letter, which reads, "Respected Sir, We, the family of Late Zubeen Garg, humbly place this memorandum before you with faith in the constitutional authority of your office and in the commitment of the Government of India to justice, dignity, and the rule of law. Zubeen Garg was not only a member of our family, but he was also a cultural voice of Assam and of India's North-East."

The letter highlighted that the Indian High Commission in Singapore coordinated post-mortem and related processes immediately after the incident. "His sudden and untimely demise in Singapore on 19th September 2025 has left behind not merely a grieving family, but millions of people seeking clarity and lawful action in Assam and Assamese people residing all over the world. Immediately after the incident, the authorities in Singapore initiated proceedings suo motu. The Indian High Commission in Singapore coordinated the post-mortem and related processes," the letter stated. Subsequently, the family lodged a formal FIR with the CID, Assam, which led to the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) by the Assam government.

The letter further noted, "Once the circumstances permitted after a sudden shock for the family, we lodged an FIR with CID, Assam. The Government of Assam constituted a Special Investigation Team. The team of senior officers under the SIT Chief travelled to Singapore in connection with the investigation. After nearly 3 months of inquiry, Assam Police filed a charge sheet exceeding 2,500 pages and, on the basis of the evidence collected, invoked sections relating to murder." The family also highlighted their engagement with the Coroner in Singapore, seeking factual clarity on the sequence of events, safety measures, and emergency responses surrounding Garg's death. They emphasised that these inquiries were both lawful and a part of the family's rights to know the circumstances of their loved one's passing.

"Simultaneously, a detailed and reasoned statement has been placed before the Honourable Coroner in Singapore through emails and on the first day of inquiry at the Coroner's Court by the deceased's uncle, seeking factual clarity regarding the sequence of events, safety measures, human decisions, and emergency response surrounding Zubeen's death. These questions are lawful and they are the human rights of a family whose loved one died under circumstances that remain contested. The family has remained in continuous engagement with authorities in both jurisdictions. There has been no inaction, hesitation, or dilution in our pursuit of truth. Every lawful avenue has been explored with dignity and responsibility, " the letter reads.

The letter outlined five specific requests for the Government of India. "In this context, we most respectfully request the intervention of the Government of India for the following: 1) Constitution of a Special Court in India to ensure focused adjudication, public confidence, and avoidance of procedural delay in the case arising from the charge sheet filed by Assam Police. 2) If necessary, Appointment of more numbers of Strongest Possible Prosecutors to the already deputed team by the Government of Assam, including senior and experienced prosecutors with national standing, so that the case is conducted with the highest professional competence and seriousness it warrants and in order to expedite the process. 3) Fast-Tracking of the Trial through appropriate judicial and administrative measures, so that justice is neither delayed nor diluted by time. 4) None of the accused should be free on bail until and unless the complete process of justice is prevailed and the accused should be punished with the severest punishment possible!"

"5) Active Diplomatic and Legal Engagement with Singapore to i) Monitor proceedings in the Coroner's Court at the highest level; ii) Ensure that all relevant materials, testimonies, and findings are made available to Indian authorities; iii) Explore all lawful avenues for mutual legal assistance, and iv) Prevent jurisdictional complexity from becoming a barrier to truth." The family concluded the letter by placing their trust in the Prime Minister's office to ensure that the case is pursued with seriousness, urgency, and transparency, highlighting the support they continue to receive from the people of Assam. "We seek only that every action taken, every word spoken, every decision made, and every opportunity lost in the final hours of Zubeen's life be fully and transparently examined. We are a family in grief, but also citizens of a Republic founded on justice. We place our trust in your good office to ensure that this matter is pursued with the seriousness, urgency, and moral weight it deserves," the letter concluded.

Garg, who died in Singapore in September last year, was "severely intoxicated" and had drowned in the waters off Lazarus Island after declining a life jacket, a Coroner's court was told, according to a report by Lydia Lam in Channel NewsAsia (CNA). The iconic singer, 52, was with a yacht party on September 19, 2025 and initially wore a life jacket but removed it and later declined to put on a second one offered to him, the chief investigating officer told the court in the opening of the inquiry, according to the news report. At the time of the incident, he was "heavily intoxicated", and several witnesses saw him attempting to swim back to the yacht before he went limp and began floating face-down in the water, the report said.

He was quickly pulled back onto the yacht, where cardiopulmonary resuscitation was administered, but he was pronounced dead later the same day. The chief investigating officer told the court that Zubeen Garg was in Singapore for the North East India Festival in September 2025. On September 19, 2025, he left his hotel and boarded a yacht at the Marina at Keppel Bay. There were about 20 people on the yacht, which included Garg's friends and colleagues, the Channel NewsAsia report said. The Assam government approved the appointment of a team of Special Public Prosecutors in the Zubeen Garg death case. Announcing the cabinet decisions, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state cabinet has approved the appointment of a team of Special Public Prosecutors in the Zubeen Garg death case.