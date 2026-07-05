Active monsoon phase may narrow kharif sowing gap after weak June

“This should help wipe out much of the seasonal deficiency, though whether it disappears entirely remains to be seen because July itself is expected to receive below-normal rainfall,” Mahesh Palawat, vice president, Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather Services, told Business Standard. He said the first fortnight of July looks significantly better than June in terms of monsoon performance. “The current active phase will continue until July 7-8, followed by a brief lull and then another active spell around July 15-16,” Palawat said, adding that the monsoon trough, currently stretching across Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, is expected to shift towards North India over the next few days, bringing widespread rainfall to the region.