AIC to expand parametric insurance beyond crops to livestock, workers

The Agriculture Insurance Company of India (AIC), the country’s largest insurer in the farm sector, plans to expand its range of parametric insurance products beyond crops to include livestock—and even people—according to its Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Lavanya R Mundayur.

Parametric insurance works by defining a measurable trigger—such as rainfall, temperature, or any other relevant parameter—that automatically activates claim payouts once pre-agreed thresholds are breached.

“For instance, we had once designed a very interesting cover—though it hasn’t yet been marketed widely—for women agricultural workers. It was an income-loss protection on a parametric basis, triggered by extreme weather conditions like cyclones or heatwaves. For example, if the temperature crosses a certain threshold, or if wind speed crosses a certain level leading to a cyclone that results in loss of workdays, the cover would automatically trigger a pre-agreed payout,” Mundayur explained in an interview with Business Standard.

“The concept was designed on a pilot basis for fisher women. The idea is not to cover routine occurrences, but to protect against severe, unexpected events—such as extreme droughts, heatwaves, or cyclones—that cause significant income disruption,” she added. Pilots already underway For the past three years, AIC has been working with the Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (MILMA) to provide cattle insurance under a Heat Index cover across various districts of Kerala. Currently, such parametric covers are being run as small pilot projects. The broader plan, however, is to extend them to larger population segments.