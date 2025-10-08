Home / Industry / Agriculture / AIC to expand parametric insurance beyond crops to livestock, workers

AIC to expand parametric insurance beyond crops to livestock, workers

Agriculture Insurance Company of India plans to scale up weather-linked parametric insurance to livestock and income protection for agricultural workers

Lavanya R Mundayur
Lavanya R Mundayur
Sanjeeb MukherjeeHarsh Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 12:47 PM IST
The Agriculture Insurance Company of India (AIC), the country’s largest insurer in the farm sector, plans to expand its range of parametric insurance products beyond crops to include livestock—and even people—according to its Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Lavanya R Mundayur.
 
Parametric insurance works by defining a measurable trigger—such as rainfall, temperature, or any other relevant parameter—that automatically activates claim payouts once pre-agreed thresholds are breached.
 
“For instance, we had once designed a very interesting cover—though it hasn’t yet been marketed widely—for women agricultural workers. It was an income-loss protection on a parametric basis, triggered by extreme weather conditions like cyclones or heatwaves. For example, if the temperature crosses a certain threshold, or if wind speed crosses a certain level leading to a cyclone that results in loss of workdays, the cover would automatically trigger a pre-agreed payout,” Mundayur explained in an interview with Business Standard.
 
“The concept was designed on a pilot basis for fisher women. The idea is not to cover routine occurrences, but to protect against severe, unexpected events—such as extreme droughts, heatwaves, or cyclones—that cause significant income disruption,” she added.
 
Pilots already underway
 
For the past three years, AIC has been working with the Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (MILMA) to provide cattle insurance under a Heat Index cover across various districts of Kerala.
 
Currently, such parametric covers are being run as small pilot projects. The broader plan, however, is to extend them to larger population segments.
 
“What we’ve realised is that we already possess the expertise to design these term sheets according to the specific needs of each client. We also have strong pricing capabilities supported by our in-house models. Our team of pricing experts and actuaries has been developing these competencies over the years, though we haven’t publicised them much. So far, we’ve implemented them in select pockets, and now we’re focusing on scaling them up,” Mundayur said.
 
Government support critical for expansion
 
Mundayur noted that scaling such products would be possible if the government extends adequate subsidy support.
 

Topics :Agriculture Insurance CompanyLivestock farmingcropsFarmingagricultural sectorAgriculture

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

