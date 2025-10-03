Govt lifts export ban on de-oiled rice bran to support cattle feed industry

The government on Friday announced the lifting of the export ban on de-oiled rice bran, used in the cattle feed industry.

Edible oil industry body SEA had earlier urged the government to lift the ban on exports to protect domestic processors and enhance farmers' income.

"The export policy of de-oiled rice bran is hereby amended from prohibited to free with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

The ban was imposed last year.

In a separate notification, the DGFT said exports of agricultural commodities like dairy goods, onions, potatoes, certain vegetables, rice, and wheat, to Bhutan are exempted from applicable restrictions and prohibitions, with immediate effect and until further orders.