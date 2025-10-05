Home / Industry / Agriculture / Shah assures Centre's aid to Maharashtra as floods hit 6 mn hectares crops

Shah assures Centre's aid to Maharashtra as floods hit 6 mn hectares crops

Home Minister Amit Shah says the Centre will extend all assistance to farmers after heavy rains and floods damaged standing crops on 6 million hectares of farmland across Maharashtra

Amit Shah, Home Minister
In total, kharif crops are sown in around 14–15 million hectares of land in the state, mostly comprising soybeans, sugarcane and pulses. | (Photo:PTI)
Agencies Ahilyanagar (Maharashtra)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 5:27 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Standing crops across nearly 6 million hectares of farmland in Maharashtra — largely comprising soybeans and sugarcane — have been affected by prolonged rains. Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Centre, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, will extend all possible assistance to farmers who have suffered losses due to heavy rainfall.
 
In total, kharif crops are sown in around 14–15 million hectares of land in the state, mostly comprising soybeans, sugarcane and pulses.
 
Of this, Shah said, standing crops on around 6 million hectares — almost 40 per cent of agricultural land — have been affected by the recent downpour.
 
Shah was addressing a farmers’ rally after inaugurating the expanded capacity of the Dr Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil Cooperative Sugar Factory in Ahilyanagar district.
 
Several parts of Maharashtra have witnessed heavy rains and floods in recent weeks, causing widespread damage.
 
“I had a detailed meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and both Deputy Chief Ministers, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. On behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I assured them that once a detailed report is submitted, PM Modi will not delay extending any help to Maharashtra’s farmers,” Shah said.
 
The Centre has already released Rs 3,132 crore from the previous year’s assistance, including Rs 1,631 crore in April this year. The Maharashtra government has also provided Rs 2,215 crore as relief, benefiting more than 3.1 million farmers, Shah said.
 
He added that the state government has taken several steps to ease farmers’ distress.
 
“The Maharashtra government has provided Rs 10,000 cash assistance and 35 kg of foodgrains to each flood-affected family. Loan recovery has been suspended, e-KYC norms relaxed for one time, and relief has been granted in revenue tax and school fees,” Shah said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt lifts export ban on de-oiled rice bran to support cattle feed industry

CACP suggests linking oilseeds MSP to oil content to ensure better returns

Premium

Rajasthan govt doles out crop insurance to farmers amid heavy rains

MGNREGA demand drops 27% in September, third monthly fall in a row

Govt raises wheat MSP by 6.59% to ₹2,585; safflower tops hike list

Topics :Amit ShahKharif cropsIndian Farmers

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story