Rajasthan govt doles out crop insurance to farmers amid heavy rains

The Rajasthan state government is committed to compensating farmers for Kharif crop losses due to heavy monsoon rains, state Agriculture Minister Dr. Kirori Lal Meena said. Farmers have suffered heavy losses in parts of the state due to a flood-like situation because of heavy monsoon rains.

For the benefit of farmers, the minister recently inaugurated the state-level program of the Kharif 2025 'My Policy in My Hands' campaign by distributing Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme policies to farmers here.

He stated that 8.71 crore insurance policies for Kharif 2025 have been issued across the country, of which 2.16 crore, or approximately 25 per cent, are from Rajasthan.

To raise awareness among farmers about insurance, camps are being set up at Gram Panchayat headquarters across the state, and policies would be distributed door-to-door from October 1 to October 31, Meena said. Farmers who are unable to obtain a policy at these camps can do so from the relevant agricultural supervisor and the local insurance company office, he added. The minister said the Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme, run by the central government, is proving to be a boon for providing relief to farmers from disasters. Receiving government assistance in the face of losses during difficult circumstances, such as natural calamities, provides farmers with financial strength, enabling them to support their families well, he said.

“During policy distribution, the schemes will be promoted in all Gram Panchayats through Kisan Pathshala. Insurance companies will organise camps at all Gram Panchayat levels across the state, distributing approximately 2.16 crore policies to approximately 32.10 lakh farmers,” he said. “The agriculture department is making every effort to increase farmers' crop yields. Farmers should take maximum advantage of the central and state government schemes to strengthen their economic condition. In remote areas where electricity is not available, farmers can irrigate their fields by installing solar pumps under the PM Kusum scheme, for which the state government is providing up to 60 per cent subsidy,” Meena said.