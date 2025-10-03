CACP suggests linking oilseeds MSP to oil content to ensure better returns

The Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP), in its latest price policy report for rabi crops of 2026-27, has recommended linking the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of oilseeds such as rapeseed and safflower to their oil content. The move aims to incentivise farmers to adopt high oil content varieties and ensure better returns.

“The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has developed a number of high oil content varieties and management practices to increase the oil yield in mustard and safflower. However, farmers currently have little incentive to adopt these varieties unless they receive a premium. Therefore, the Commission recommends linking the MSP of mustard and safflower seeds with oil content, with a benchmark of 34 per cent in mustard and 28 per cent in safflower,” the report said.

It added that for every incremental increase of 0.25 percentage points in oil content beyond these benchmarks, farmers should be provided with an additional incentive. This, CACP said, would promote the cultivation of improved varieties and increase acreage under these crops. Edible oil import bill remains high India imported about 16 million tonnes of edible oils in the 2023-24 marketing year (November to October), worth around ₹132,000 crore. Imports had peaked at ₹157,000 crore during 2021-22, the Covid years, but remain substantially higher than pre-pandemic levels. “The determination of incentives for higher oil content can be based on oil and oil cake content in the seeds and prices of oil cakes,” the CACP said.

For reducing imports, it stressed on the effective implementation of the National Mission on Edible Oils – Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) to help bridge the demand-supply gap. It also suggested a dynamic duty structure linking import tariffs to international prices, with trigger points for quick hikes in duties in case of sudden price falls globally. Fertiliser subsidy reforms suggested Among its other recommendations, the CACP proposed raising urea prices in a phased manner and using the subsidy savings to provide higher support on phosphatic and potassic (P & K) fertilisers. This, it said, would help correct the nutrient imbalance in Indian agriculture.