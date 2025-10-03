Home / Industry / Agriculture / CACP suggests linking oilseeds MSP to oil content to ensure better returns

CACP suggests linking oilseeds MSP to oil content to ensure better returns

CACP has proposed oil-linked MSP for mustard and safflower to incentivise high-yield varieties, reduce edible oil imports, and improve farmers' returns

A farmer sprays pesticides at a mustard field, in Kamrup district of Assam, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Commission recommends linking the MSP of mustard and safflower seeds with oil content, with a benchmark of 34 per cent in mustard and 28 per cent in safflower (PTI Photo)
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 1:09 PM IST
The Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP), in its latest price policy report for rabi crops of 2026-27, has recommended linking the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of oilseeds such as rapeseed and safflower to their oil content. The move aims to incentivise farmers to adopt high oil content varieties and ensure better returns.
 
“The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has developed a number of high oil content varieties and management practices to increase the oil yield in mustard and safflower. However, farmers currently have little incentive to adopt these varieties unless they receive a premium. Therefore, the Commission recommends linking the MSP of mustard and safflower seeds with oil content, with a benchmark of 34 per cent in mustard and 28 per cent in safflower,” the report said.
 
It added that for every incremental increase of 0.25 percentage points in oil content beyond these benchmarks, farmers should be provided with an additional incentive. This, CACP said, would promote the cultivation of improved varieties and increase acreage under these crops.

Edible oil import bill remains high

India imported about 16 million tonnes of edible oils in the 2023-24 marketing year (November to October), worth around ₹132,000 crore. Imports had peaked at ₹157,000 crore during 2021-22, the Covid years, but remain substantially higher than pre-pandemic levels.
 
“The determination of incentives for higher oil content can be based on oil and oil cake content in the seeds and prices of oil cakes,” the CACP said.
 
For reducing imports, it stressed on the effective implementation of the National Mission on Edible Oils – Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) to help bridge the demand-supply gap. It also suggested a dynamic duty structure linking import tariffs to international prices, with trigger points for quick hikes in duties in case of sudden price falls globally.

Fertiliser subsidy reforms suggested

Among its other recommendations, the CACP proposed raising urea prices in a phased manner and using the subsidy savings to provide higher support on phosphatic and potassic (P & K) fertilisers. This, it said, would help correct the nutrient imbalance in Indian agriculture.

Need for better commodity outlook

The Commission also recommended launching a comprehensive project on commodity markets and price outlook. “This would enable farmers to make informed decisions on production and marketing, while also helping the government to manage price volatility and take evidence-based policy decisions,” it said.
 
CACP’s non-price recommendations are advisory in nature and not binding on the government.

Topics :MSPoilseedsRabi oilseedsrapeseed-mustardMustard Oiledible oil Edible oil marketminimum support price

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

