Govt will tighten seed & pesticide laws, tackle stray animal issue: Chouhan

Govt will tighten seed & pesticide laws, tackle stray animal issue: Chouhan

Agriculture minister says Centre will tighten seed and pesticide laws, launch tech tools for weather and crop monitoring, and ensure KVK scientists regularly visit farms

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: PTI)

Sanjeeb MukherjeeAgencies
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

The Centre will consider solutions to address the problem of stray animals and it will tighten legislation on seeds and pesticides to ensure quality inputs for farmers, said Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday. 
The easy availability of substandard seeds and pesticides was among the main concerns raised by farmers, along with limited availability of climate-resilient seeds, the growing menace of stray animals, and the falling yield of soybeans, he said at a press conference at the conclusion of the fortnight-long mass-contact programme called ‘Vikshit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’.
 
The campaign, which began on May 29, reached over 13.4 million farmers in 142,934 villages.
 
 
“The new amendments to the Seed Act will improve traceability, bring uncertified seeds under regulation, increase the quantum of penalties, and be more farmer friendly,” Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi told reporters on the sidelines of the conference.
 
He said the amendments would be tabled in Parliament by the winter session at the latest.
 
Chouhan said that scientists at Krishi Vigyan Kendras will be required to visit farmers' fields three days a week.
 
“I myself will go to the field among farmers two days a week,” Chouhan said, adding that a similar directive had been issued to officials in the ministry. He said the Centre would also launch a mobile application to provide real-time weather updates to farmers under the Digital Farming Mission.
 
About wild animals damaging crops, the minister said farmers had suggested using modern technology such as artificial intelligence for crop monitoring and deterrent systems. The government is providing assistance under a scheme to build fencing that does not harm wild animals. 
States regulating already approved seeds  The central government believes that states should not have a major role in regulating seeds already approved by official agencies. It holds that farmers should have the freedom to decide what to sow. Reacting to the recent order by the Punjab government banning the use of hybrid paddy seeds, a senior official said the matter is currently sub judice and should not be commented on in detail. However, as a matter of principle, the Centre maintains that farmers should have the choice to grow the seeds they prefer.

 

 

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

