Friday, June 13, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Garuda Aerospace opens agri-drone indigenisation unit near Chennai

Garuda Aerospace opens agri-drone indigenisation unit near Chennai

The facility, a first-of-its-kind initiative, augments Garuda Aerospace's existing manufacturing unit located near Chennai and a major leap in advancing drone manufacturing

drones

A Train-the-Trainer programme aimed at enhancing skills on operating the drones was also unveiled on the occasion.

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace has established an Agri-Drone Indigenisation facility near the city to design and manufacture advanced Unmanned Aerial Systems among many others, a top official said on Friday.

The facility, a first-of-its-kind initiative, augments Garuda Aerospace's existing manufacturing unit located near Chennai and a major leap in advancing drone manufacturing. The products that would be produced at the facility include 7 subsystems (of Unmanned Aerial Systems), 33 parts among others. The production would be covered under the Centre's ambitious 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign.

Spread across 35,000 sq ft at Thalambur, near the city, the state-of-the-art facility was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan on Thursday.

 

Garuda Aerospace also launched 300 Centres of Excellence, established in association with various educational institutions and industry partners across the country. It would advance drone innovation, research and skill development.

A Train-the-Trainer programme aimed at enhancing skills on operating the drones was also unveiled on the occasion.

Also Read

PremiumTAFE, tractor, Massey Ferguson

Tafe, Agco Corp likely to settle tractor brand battle outside court

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

Gap between built up area & carpet area rises in apartment to 40%: Anarock

PremiumRavindra Sannareddy, co-founder & MD, Sri City

How Sri City's Ravindra Sannareddy turned scrubland into an industrial hub

Anna University

Anna University assault case: Convict gets 30 years in jail, fined ₹90k

AIADMK

AIADMK defers RS seat allotment, DMDK to reveal poll ties in Jan 2026

"Our new Agri-Drone Indigenisation facility is equipped to manufacture over 33 different parts and 7 subsystems. This reinforces our commitment to self-reliance," Garuda Aerospace founder and CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash said in a release here.

"All of these efforts and initiatives have powered Garuda Aerospace to become one of India's most valuable drone startups, with a fast-growing global footprint," he said.

A live demonstration of Agri-Drones showcasing Garuda Aerospace's commitment to fostering self-reliance and innovation within the burgeoning drone ecosystem was also conducted on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

TVS Capital Funds Board of Directors

TVS Capital revamps board to boost focus on India's $10 trn growth path

Adani Group

Credai, Adani Cement tie up for workforce skilling, green construction

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI hires 505 probationary officers to strengthen process, delivery

AI Chips, artifical intelligence chips

AMD sees AI chip market topping $500 bn by 2028, unveils MI350 GPU series

Prashant Kumar, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Yes Bank

RBI gives 'further' 6-month extension to Yes Bank MD & CEO Prashant Kumar

Topics : Chennai Drones manufacturing aerospace

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon