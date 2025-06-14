Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 05:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kothari Industrial Corp unveils 30 new agri-products to boost farm yield

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Diversified conglomerate Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd has launched 30 agro-products aimed at bolstering agricultural output and serving the growing needs of farmers, a top official said on Saturday.

These products, including Kothari Bioshakthi Gold, Kothari Neem Power, Kothari Subhiksham, among others, were launched by the company's Executive Chairman, Dr Rafiq Ahmed.

"We strongly believe our farmers face different challenges when it comes to pests and diseases, but still they seek to continue to feed a growing population," said Ahmed in a press release here.

"To address the growing needs, KICL introduced a robust range of bio and organic fertilisers along with neem-based variants (that can be applied with the help of) drone-based spraying, power sprayers and knapsack sprayers which not only affirm our commitment to empowering farmers across the country but also improving their lives," he added.

 

These agri-products include insecticides, fungicides and herbicides. A range of Neem varieties, bio-fertilisers among others, the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : agricultural sector agriculture growth agriculture economy

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

