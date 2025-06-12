Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 08:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Agriculture minister ends campaign, promises continued talks with farmers

Agriculture minister ends campaign, promises continued talks with farmers

The minister announced an ambitious target for natural farming across 7.5 lakh hectares this year, with 18 lakh farmers already expressing willingness to participate

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Dialogues were conducted at over 55,000 locations during the fortnight-long initiative. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 8:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday concluded the 15-day 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' at a Kisan Sammelan in Bardoli, Gujarat, emphasising that while the campaign was ending, the government's engagement with farmers would continue unabated.

Speaking at the venue that holds historical significance as the site of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Bardoli Satyagraha against British tax policies in 1928, Chouhan drew parallels between past and present struggles for farmers' welfare.

"I feel fortunate to be on this Karmabhoomi of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. On this day, 12 June 1928, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had held a meeting for the Bardoli Satyagraha," he said.

 

The campaign, designed to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Lab to Land' vision, deployed 2,170 teams comprising 16,000 scientists who travelled village to village across the country. These teams engaged directly with farmers, providing research-based information tailored to local climatic conditions and field requirements.

"Around 1 crore 12 lakh farmers have been communicated under this campaign and access has been ensured to more than 1 lakh villages," Chouhan said, highlighting the campaign's extensive reach.

Dialogues were conducted at over 55,000 locations during the fortnight-long initiative.

The minister praised Gujarat's agricultural performance, noting the state's leadership in specific crops. Gujarat produces 77 per cent of the country's castor, 44.5 per cent of groundnut, 24 per cent of cotton, and 15 per cent of gram. The state also ranks first in castor, cumin, fennel, and dates production, an official statement said.

Chouhan outlined six key formulas for agricultural improvement: increasing production, reducing production costs, ensuring fair prices for farmers, providing proper compensation for losses, promoting agricultural diversification, and maintaining soil fertility for future generations.

The minister announced an ambitious target for natural farming across 7.5 lakh hectares this year, with 18 lakh farmers already expressing willingness to participate.

"Many farmers shared their experiences with me regarding natural farming. It was a pleasure to hear from the farmers that natural farming reduces costs and production is also not affected and quality products are obtained," he said.

The campaign, which began in Odisha on May 29, saw Chouhan visiting 13 states, including Odisha, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Delhi, and Gujarat. Throughout the tour, he engaged with farmers through Kisan Chaupals, conferences, and padyatras.

Emphasising the campaign's impact beyond mere information dissemination, Chouhan noted encounters with farmers who had increased their income ten-fold through innovative practices and government schemes. "Such farmers are truly scientists, from whom we will also get guidance," he said, adding that these experiences would help in forming future agricultural policies.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, state Agriculture Minister Raghavjibhai Patel, and other officials attended the concluding ceremony, while the 2,170 scientist teams participated virtually.

The minister also reaffirmed the government's commitment with the motto 'One Nation-One Agriculture-One Team', promising continuous dialogue and support for the farming community beyond the formal campaign period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Shivraj Singh Chouhan Agriculture Minister farmers campaign

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 8:56 PM IST

