Indian agrochemical companies scale up via product deals with MNCs

Local manufacturing reduces import dependence, making generic agrochemicals significantly more affordable than multinational brands. While combined R&D accelerates crop-specific innovations, competition fosters quality upgrades and bio-alternatives, aligning with sustainability amid regulations.
For instance, Tagros’ Flubendiamide could improve access for marginal farmers fighting bollworms in Gujarat’s cotton regions, which could lead to yield improvements.
Similarly, Dhanuka’s fungicides suit India’s humid climates, curbing losses from sheath blight in paddy.
“The strategic acquisition of Bayer’s Flubendiamide business marks a pivotal moment for Indian farmers. By bringing globally proven high-performance crop protection solutions, the Indian crop protection industry is empowering farmers with safer, more effective pest control that protects yields, supports sustainable farming practices, and enhances productivity,” said Kalyan Goswami, director general, Agro Chem Federation of India.