Indian agrochemical companies scale up via product deals with MNCs

Flubendiamide is a potent insecticide for lepidopteran pests in crops such as rice and cotton, and will now become part of Tagros’ new Arquivo entity. The acquisition marks Tagros’ entry into branded formulations, boosting its B2C presence.

However, Tagros’ acquisition of a prominent plant protection chemical so far owned by a multinational company is not the first instance of such a deal between an Indian firm and a multinational company (MNC).

In fact, increasingly, Indian crop protection and agrochemical companies are aggressively acquiring products and technologies from MNCs as patents of several important molecules expire amid a shift in the global manufacturing order.

Barely a month later, in March 2025, Coromandel International Ltd picked up a 53 per cent stake in NACL Industries for Rs 820 crore.

These products target fungal diseases in fruits, vegetables and cereals, thus granting Dhanuka access to over 20 countries where these products were sold.

In February 2025, Dhanuka Agritech Ltd bought the manufacturing and distribution rights for Bayer’s fungicides Iprovalicarb and Triadimenol for Rs 165 crore.

This trend, while enhancing local manufacturing and innovation, promises sustained advantages for farmers through affordability and tailored solutions. Recent deals underscore these and their impact on Indian agriculture over the long term.

These acquisitions not only exemplify Indian firms indigenising premium MNC technology but, several experts said, these tie-ups could also benefit farmers by way of substantial cost savings and enhanced effectiveness through domestic production.

Going back a few years, in 2019, UPL Ltd famously acquired Arysta LifeScience from Platform Specialty Products for $4.2 billion, absorbing a vast portfolio of crop protection chemicals, including biosolutions and adjuvants.

Though this was not a direct product acquisition and not with an MNC, it integrated NACL’s MNC-tied formulations such as insecticides and herbicides, enhancing Coromandel’s crop protection line-up.

“The strategic acquisition of Bayer’s Flubendiamide business marks a pivotal moment for Indian farmers. By bringing globally proven high-performance crop protection solutions, the Indian crop protection industry is empowering farmers with safer, more effective pest control that protects yields, supports sustainable farming practices, and enhances productivity,” said Kalyan Goswami, director general, Agro Chem Federation of India.

For instance, Tagros’ Flubendiamide could improve access for marginal farmers fighting bollworms in Gujarat’s cotton regions, which could lead to yield improvements.

“Ultimately, this consolidation between Indian and foreign companies will empower millions of marginal farmers with advanced, budget-friendly solutions, igniting resilient agriculture, surging incomes, and a sustainable, thriving rural tomorrow,” a senior industry executive said.

Nonetheless, this strategic evolution not only fortifies supply stability but also ignites a wave of domestic innovation, something experts believe could slash input costs on plant protection chemicals by 15–25 per cent by 2030.

Some experts said there are multiple quality concerns in generics as well as regulatory hurdles, which Indian firms are trying to counter with robust training programmes and compliance investments, as seen with UPL’s and Coromandel’s farmer outreach networks.

Why MNCs remain wary of deeper India investments

In contrast, some insiders said that while Indian companies are stepping up efforts to consolidate their collaborations with MNCs, the MNCs themselves have not been that forthcoming when it comes to investment due to regulatory uncertainties and indecision.

In fact, a few months ago, the chief executive officer of a large multinational plant protection company told a media organisation that it might rethink investing in India due to policy uncertainties such as those around biostimulants.