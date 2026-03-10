New seed tech, biologicals can be 'game changers' for Indian agriculture

Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) technology is showing "encouraging results" across several states and could potentially cover up to 60 per cent of India's rice cultivation area, senior government officials and agricultural scientists said, calling for urgent adoption of water-efficient farming systems amid a deepening groundwater crisis.

Speaking at a conference on DSR, Agriculture Commissioner P K Singh said new seed technologies and crop protection innovations would be critical to transforming Indian agriculture.

The cropping system has gained significant traction in the central Indian states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Almost 60–70 per cent of the total 200,000 hectares under mechanised DSR this kharif season fall within these two states, with the balance coming from Punjab and Haryana. Experts said the adoption of the Direct Seeding of Rice (DSR) technique for rice cultivation in Punjab and Haryana has been slow, despite the technology being popular for a long time, primarily due to economic factors.

Meanwhile, Singh said in a statement that the government is actively looking at new biologicals, improved crop protection chemistry and next-generation seed technologies, including hybrid and gene-edited varieties. When combined with improved agronomic practices, these technologies can become real game changers for Indian agriculture and help move the sector toward more sustainable farming systems. Trilochan Mohapatra, chairperson, PPVFRA (Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights Authority), said DSR has the potential to significantly improve efficiency in rice cultivation while reducing input costs. With India cultivating rice on nearly 44 million hectares, he said even partial adoption of DSR could lead to "massive savings" in groundwater, irrigation energy and greenhouse gas emissions.

"We estimate that 20–60 per cent of India's rice area could potentially transition to DSR depending on agro-ecological conditions," he said. Mohapatra, however, cautioned that adoption of new agricultural technologies had "often been slow and challenging", and stressed that collaboration between public and private sectors would be essential. The urgency of the transition was underscored by alarming groundwater data. Ajai Rana, chairman, Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII) and CEO & MD, Savannah Seeds, noted that groundwater extraction in Punjab had reached nearly 156 per cent of annual recharge, while Haryana stood at around 137 per cent.