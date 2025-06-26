UP govt acquires 600 acres in Gorakhpur for new industrial township

Leading companies, including the Adani group, are interested in setting up their units in the Greater Gida enclave. According to officials, the Adani group was considering setting up a cement factory under the ACC brand. Shree Cement and Keyaan Distillery have also sought parcels for their greenfield projects in the township. The Yogi-led government was also planning to establish an electronic manufacturing cluster within the township, officials added. Once completed, the Dhuriyapar Industrial Township would become one of the largest industrial land banks in Purvanchal. The recently inaugurated 91 km Gorakhpur Link Expressway will also boost the prospects of the upcoming industrial hub. At the UP Global Investors Summit (GIS) in February 2023, the state had secured fresh investment proposals worth ~40 trillion. The state now plans to host the GIS 2.0 in the current financial year. Major private investor, SLMG Beverages, a Coca-Cola bottling partner, was planning a phased investment of ~8,000 crore to expand its supply network, the company's deputy CEO Rahul Kumar said. SLMG holds nearly 50 per cent of the beverage market share in UP, and operates 7 bottling plants across eastern and western regions . The growing network of expressways, airports, proposed logistics and export hubs has contributed to a marked improvement in the 'ease of doing business' perception, thus translating into growing private investment. Besides manufacturing, the Yogi government is also promoting the services sectors, viz. tourism and information technology (IT) sectors, for boosting socioeconomic development and creating jobs.