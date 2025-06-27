Friday, June 27, 2025 | 08:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Infosys founder Narayana Murthy visits GIFT City, lauds global potential

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy visits GIFT City, lauds global potential

Narayana Murthy lauded the rapid progress being made and expressed appreciation for the world-class infrastructure

NR Narayana Murthy, Narayana

NR Narayana Murthy interacted with students from various institutions at GIFT City and encouraged them to aim high. | Credit: PTI

Press Trust of India Gandhinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy on Friday visited Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) and praised its progress and global outlook.

He met GIFT City Chairman Hasmukh Adhia, Managing Director and Group CEO Tapan Ray, and International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) Chairman K Rajaraman.

Murthy lauded the rapid progress being made and expressed appreciation for the world-class infrastructure and the growing number of international companies establishing operations in GIFT City.

He noted that such developments are critical to positioning GIFT City as a global hub for financial and technology services as well as fintech innovation.

He also interacted with students from various institutions at GIFT City and encouraged them to aim high.

 

Infosys recently opened a new development centre at GIFT City that will support over 1,000 employees and deliver digital solutions for global BFSI clients across multiple domains.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

ICAI CA Final Results
