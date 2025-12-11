Home / Industry / Agriculture / Rabi sowing: Gram, barley surpass targets, wheat lags in Rajasthan

According to the data, sowing was completed in more than 21.50 lakh hectares by December 4, the highest in past five years

According to the state agriculture department data, 100 per cent of gram sowing was completed by the first week of December, and barley sowing reached 108 per cent. “In comparison, wheat sowing stands at 86 per cent and mustard at 94 per cent,” an agriculture department official said.
The sowing of gram and barley in Rajasthan has surpassed that of wheat and mustard during the current rabi or winter crop season.
 
He said that rabi sowing this year has picked up a bit later than usual, as the prolonged monsoon disrupted the seeding of winter crops, especially wheat and barley.
 
“Sowing of both of these crops didn’t even reach 50 per cent of the state agriculture department targets till the second week of November, but after that, it picked up fast,” he added.
 
According to the data, sowing was completed in more than 21.50 lakh hectares by December 4, the highest in past five years.
 
Last year, gram was sown in 16.55 lakh hectares in the state. 
 
“A target of 3.80 lakh hectares was set for barley sowing in the state, and sowing in 4.08 lakh hectares has been completed,” the official pointed out.
 
Wheat sowing in the state has been a bit lower compared to other major crops. This year, a target of 36 lakh hectares was set and has been completed in more than 31.04 lakh hectares. However, it is still higher than last year when it was sown in 26.17 lakh hectares.
 
“Mustard sowing in the state has reached 94 per cent and may reach 100 per cent,” the official said.
 
A target of 36 lakh hectares was set for mustard sowing this year, which has reached 33.69 lakh hectares so far. Last year, mustard was sown in 32.69 lakh hectares.

