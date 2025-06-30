Accenture LearnVantage, IIT Madras team up to skill talent for SDV domain

Accenture and the Centre of Excellence in Advanced Automotive Research (CAAR), a research society established by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), are collaborating to offer specialised skilling programmes through Accenture’s LearnVantage Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) Academy.

The initiative targets automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) looking to develop talent to build software-defined vehicles. It aims to meet the growing demand for skilled professionals in the SDV domain, bridging the gap between traditional automotive roles and the digital skills needed to develop automated driving technology, advanced driver assistance systems, electrical/electronic architecture, connectivity, and infotainment systems.

ALSO READ: Why did IT stocks fall today after Accenture Q3 results? Analysts decode The curriculum, designed for automotive technology practitioners at OEMs and GCCs, includes domain-specific modules, interactive learning environments, and expert coaching delivered through a mix of self-paced and IIT Madras instructor-led sessions. The modules cover advanced Internet of Things, embedded systems and software, vehicle safety, communication protocols, cybersecurity, edge computing, cloud virtualisation, and industry standards such as AUTomotive Open System ARchitecture (AUTOSAR) and Automotive SPICE (Software Process Improvement and Capability dEtermination). According to an Accenture Research estimate, the software-defined digital services market is projected to reach $3.5 trillion and account for 40 per cent of global automotive industry revenues by 2040. To bridge the skills gap, Accenture LearnVantage launched an SDV Academy that offers a specialised training curriculum for the industry.

Kishore Durg, Global Lead of Accenture LearnVantage, said, “As vehicles transform into sophisticated software-defined machines, the automotive industry requires digital-native talent skilled in AI, machine learning, cybersecurity, and safety systems. Our collaboration with CAAR at IIT Madras is a game-changer, focused on transforming talent at scale for OEMs and GCCs in the sector. Together, we are committed to rapidly upskilling and reskilling talent to embrace technological advancements and develop the interdisciplinary skills needed for the SDV landscape.” CAAR aims to bridge the gap between academic research and commercial solutions in the automotive industry, providing advanced technology, skilled talent, and facilities. Krishnan Balasubramanian, Professor in charge of the Centre for Advanced Automotive Research (CAAR), IIT Madras, said, “The academia-industry partnership enabled by the Centre of Excellence CAAR is a unique model that creates a win-win for all parties and enables upskilling of the next-generation workforce in new areas such as SDVs. We are delighted to be partnering with Accenture’s LearnVantage.”