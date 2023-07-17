All-new Toyota Fortuner leaked ahead of debut in 2024, details below

Toyota is planning to launch a third-generation Fortuner next year as it has massive popularity in India. The latest Fortuner is expected to launch in early 2024, but no official confirmation has been made so far.

The major update expected with the seven-seater SUV is its all-new design language.

Toyota Fortuner Specifications The 2024 Toyota Fortuner's new design is being inspired by the new generation Tacoma pickup truck that made its world premiere a few weeks ago.

After its debut, digital renderings of the full-size SUV based in Tacoma have surfaced on the Internet. According to a claim, the prototypes of the latest Fortuner 2024 have been leaked and here are the upcoming features that you might find in the SUV.

The claim shows that the all-new SUV has an upright front fascia boasting a hexagonal grille section along with a triple horizontal chrome grille. Its sharp LED headlamp cluster comes with integrated LED Daytime running lights. A wider skin plate and new wider air intake are also featured in a bumper section of the new seven-seater SUV.

The Fortuner 2023 incorporates newly designed alloy wheels with tall pillars, and presumably, new wraparound LED tail lamps, and a new greenhouse with tall pillars. The new-gen Fortuner and Hilux will sit on the TNGA-F platform that currently underpins Tundra, Land Cruiser and Lexus LX, and thus the overall proportions could grow to allow a spacious cabin.

The new Fortuner 2024 has a mild-hybrid system equipped with a 2.8L GD series four-cylinder diesel engine. More clarity on the efficient powertrain will be introduced in the all-new model or the existing one.

The chances of it featuring in the Hilux first are high, and it will employ a 48V battery and a small electric motor generator.

The off-roading capabilities associated with technologies will also be improved as the cabin will be more upscale compared to the existing model.