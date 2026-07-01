ARAI drops two-rate foreign exchange proposal after industry pushback

To resolve this issue, ARAI held a meeting with automakers on June 19. However, it proposed two rates: ₹87.52 per dollar from the date of implementation until September 30, 2026, and ₹89.27 per dollar from October 1, 2026 to March 31, 2027. The proposal was based on the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) average reference rate for June-November 2025 and an assumed 2 per cent half-yearly depreciation of the rupee. ARAI's analysis of RBI reference rates over the past three years showed an average 2 per cent increase every six months. That is why its forex rate for the October-March period was fixed at ₹89.27.