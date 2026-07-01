ARAI drops two-rate foreign exchange proposal after industry pushback
ARAI has dropped its two-rate forex proposal for FY27 DVA calculations under the auto PLI scheme after automakers flagged audit, compliance and paperwork concernsDeepak Patel
ARAI has dropped its two-rate forex proposal for FY27 DVA calculations under the auto PLI scheme after automakers flagged audit, compliance and paperwork concernsDeepak Patel
Decision rollback
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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 11:08 PM IST