Auto sales fall 4% in July; PV, two-wheeler demand drags retail volumes

Domestic automobile retail sales in July fell 4 per cent year-on-year due to softer demand for passenger vehicles and two-wheelers, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) said on Thursday.

Total vehicle registrations dropped to 1,964,213 units last month, down from 2,052,759 units in July 2024. Fada attributed the dip largely to a high-base effect. Passenger vehicle (PV) sales saw a modest decline to 328,613 units from 331,280 units a year ago.

Fada noted that while auspicious delivery dates, targeted schemes, and rural marketing helped support demand in hinterlands, urban sentiment remained muted amid cautious consumer behaviour.

With inventory levels stable at around 55 days, the association called for calibrated discounting, improved finance facilitation, and enhanced urban outreach to bolster festive season growth.

Two-wheeler sales drop 6% on rural weakness Two-wheeler registrations declined by 6 per cent year-on-year to 1,355,504 units in July. According to Fada, rural footfall weakened due to ongoing sowing activities and extended heavy rainfall, which disproportionately affected demand outside urban centres. However, dealers expressed optimism for a recovery post-monsoon, as many potential buyers deferred purchases to August ahead of the festive period. Fada highlighted the importance of strategic stock alignment and tailored rural–urban engagement to revive momentum. Commercial vehicles post marginal uptick Retail sales of commercial vehicles edged up to 76,439 units in July from 76,261 units a year earlier. Fada said urban demand, aided by new model launches, institutional orders, strong marketing, and timely stock availability, drove the marginal growth.