Bumpy road ahead? US tariffs likely to weigh on auto parts makers

Bumpy road ahead? US tariffs likely to weigh on auto parts makers

An Icra report indicated that India was at a disadvantage to rivals like Japan, Vietnam, and Indonesia

North America, including the US, accounts for nearly 32 per cent of India’s auto component exports and 17 per cent of tyre exports.
Shine Jacob Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 11:51 PM IST
Auto component exporters are expected to be one of the most affected due to the 25 per cent tariff imposed by the US. North America, including the US, accounts for nearly 32 per cent of India’s auto component exports and 17 per cent of tyre exports. An Icra report indicated that India was at a disadvantage to rivals like Japan, Vietnam, and Indonesia. 
 
 
 

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 11:51 PM IST

