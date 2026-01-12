Black drives the thrill for car buyers, sees a surge in yearly sales

In the mass market, white remains the “utility king” for its thermal efficiency and strong resale value, Bhatia said. By reflecting more solar radiation, white keeps cabins cooler in peak summer, reduces the load on air conditioning, and can improve fuel efficiency. For manufacturers, it is the safest high-volume option, as it involves lower production complexity and “hides dust and minor scratches far better than darker colours”, making it well-suited to Indian roads and climate conditions.