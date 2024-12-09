Car sales drop by 14% in November, 2-wheelers see 16% jump: FADA

Passenger vehicle sales saw a sharp 14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in November, much below the market expectations as wedding-related sales remained subdued following a blockbuster October -- which saw highest-ever car sales due to festivals.

Around 4.8 million weddings lined up across India in November and December were expected to fuel strong demand for two-wheeler and passenger vehicle (PV) segments.

Two-wheeler sales too were below expectations as they increased by only 16 per cent.

Tractor sales, however, saw an impressive 29.88 per cent Y-o-Y jump, suggesting good rural demand.

Three-wheelers also saw 4.23 per cent growth during the month.

In contrast, commercial vehicles (CVs) declined by 6 per cent during the month, said monthly data by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada).

Easing in inventory pile up

Giving a relief to the dealers, inventory levels in PVs have reduced by about 10 days, but it still remains high at around 65-68 days.

Fada has urged the original equipment manufacturers to further rationalise inventory so that the industry can enter the new year on a healthier footing, reducing the need for additional discounts.

“While November was initially expected to build on its prior momentum, particularly due to the marriage season, dealer feedback suggests that this segment underperformed overall expectations. Although rural markets offered some support, primarily in the two-wheeler category, marriage-related sales remained subdued. The late occurrence of Deepawali at the end of October also caused a spill over of festive registrations into November, affecting the month’s sales trajectory,” said CS Vigneshwar, president, Fada.

While sequentially, PV sales declined by 33.37 per cent.

Dealers cited weak market sentiment, limited product variety and insufficient new launches, compounded by the shift of festival demand into October as the reason. Although rural interest was present, it failed to significantly improve sentiment.

The CV segment also struggled, with sales down 16 per cent on a monthly basis.

Contributing factors included restricted product choices, older model issues, limited financier support, and the absence of major festivals in November following a strong October. External elements such as elections, a slowdown in coal and cement industries, and weak market sentiment also weighed heavily on this category.

In the PV segment, except for Mahindra and Mahindra (up 2 per cent versus November 2023) and Toyota Kirloskar Motor (up 13 per cent), sales of all the other players in the top five saw a decline during the month.

While market leader Maruti Suzuki sales dipped by 16 per cent, Hyundai Motor India was seen down by 14 per cent, and Tata Motors by 23 per cent, respectively.

“In the PV segment, heavy discounting and improved product availability are expected to help offset weak consumer sentiment and a general year-end lull. While some customers are deferring purchases for new-year models, overall interest could pick up due to aggressive offers and end-of-year promotions. This sets a tone of cautious optimism, with a moderate chance of improved sales compared to November,” Vigneshwar added.