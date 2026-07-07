Centre asks OEMs to audit connected vehicles' software and devices

“Unlike smartphones, there is no dominant operating system for connected vehicles. There is no common connected vehicle software platform across the Indian automotive industry. Most manufacturers operate proprietary connected vehicle ecosystems developed either in-house or with technology partners," said Ravi Bhatia, president, JATO Dynamics.
Consumer-facing services include Suzuki Connect (Maruti Suzuki), Hyundai Bluelink, Kia Connect, Tata iRA (Intelligent Real-time Assist), Mahindra AdrenoX Connect, MG i-SMART, and Honda Connect. The underlying software is typically developed with global automotive technology suppliers such as Bosch, Harman, Continental, Qualcomm, and Tata Technologies/KPIT Technlogies, while cloud infrastructure is commonly provided by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud.