Ashok Leyland, Rosmerta join hands for end-of-life vehicle scrappage

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and one of the country's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, on Monday announced a partnership with Rosmerta Recycling to enable the responsible scrappage of end-of-life commercial vehicles across India.

Rosmerta Recycling is among India's leading authorised vehicle recycling companies, operating state-of-the-art Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSFs) nationwide. Its facilities ensure the safe, compliant and environmentally responsible dismantling of end-of-life vehicles while maximising material recovery and advancing the circular economy.

The partnership supports the Government of India's Voluntary Vehicle Modernisation Program, which encourages the replacement of older, polluting vehicles with cleaner and more efficient alternatives. It also complements the recently announced Naya Safar Scheme, aimed at reducing transport-related emissions across the Delhi-NCR region.

Through its nationwide dealer network, Ashok Leyland will facilitate seamless access to Rosmerta Recycling's authorised scrappage facilities, offering customers a convenient, end-to-end scrappage experience, including support with deregistration and other statutory documentation. Madhavi Deshmukh, National Sales Head, Ashok Leyland, said, "India has a significant population of ageing commercial vehicles, making an organised, transparent and customer-friendly scrappage ecosystem essential. Through our partnership with Rosmerta Recycling, we are making responsible vehicle disposal simpler while enabling customers to transition to newer, cleaner and more efficient commercial vehicles. This collaboration reinforces Ashok Leyland's commitment to sustainable mobility, circular economy principles and reducing emissions across the vehicle lifecycle."

Kartick Nagpal, President, Rosmerta Group, said, "Our partnership with Ashok Leyland comes at a pivotal time, as the Government's recently approved commercial vehicle replacement initiatives are expected to accelerate organised vehicle scrappage across India. The mandatory scrappage of BS-III and older commercial vehicles through authorised RVSFs—covering an estimated 2.07 lakh vehicles in Delhi-NCR—is a significant step towards cleaner mobility and a stronger circular economy. At Rosmerta Recycling, we remain committed to scientific dismantling, maximising material recovery, and maintaining the highest environmental and regulatory standards to build a sustainable vehicle recycling ecosystem.” Through this partnership, Ashok Leyland customers will benefit from competitive value for their old vehicles, scrappage-lined OEM discounts on new vehicle purchases, and waivers on road tax and registration fees in line with applicable government policies. Customers will also benefit from a professional and compliant deregistration process, ensuring complete peace of mind.