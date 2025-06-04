Classic Legends targets FY26 profitability with new launches, expansion

Classic Legends, the parent company behind the Jawa, BSA, and Yezdi motorcycle brands, is revving up its efforts to capture a significant share of India's booming 300–650 cc motorcycle segment, a territory currently dominated by players such as Royal Enfield, Triumph, and Harley-Davidson. The company is betting on product innovation, network expansion, and exports to achieve profit-before-tax (PBT) level profitability by FY26, a senior company official said.

On Wednesday, the company launched the new 334 cc Yezdi Adventure motorcycle at an introductory price of ₹2.1 lakh (ex-showroom), its first product roll-out for FY26. It plans five new model launches in the current financial year—including three under the Yezdi badge, one Jawa, and one BSA offering—as it embarks on an aggressive product strategy.

“We’re targeting PBT-level profitability by FY26, and we’re confident we’ll get there. With five new products, improved fixed-cost absorption, and a sharper focus on dealership viability, this year is about building scale with discipline,” said Anupam Thareja, co-founder, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles. “We’ve done the heavy lifting on R&D and network expansion over the last few years. Now the focus is on execution, operational efficiency, and delivering volume without compromising margins.” Classic Legends is targeting volume growth of over 100 per cent this year, from a base of approximately 35,000 units, and expects to sell 90,000 units domestically by the end of FY26. Additionally, the company has set an export target of 20,000 units for the Yezdi Adventure, although shipments have been delayed by 3–4 months due to logistical issues in western markets. “The export issue is more of an irritation than a structural problem,” Thareja said. “The seasonality of demand abroad means delays can push sales to the next calendar year, but we are confident this will resolve itself.”

According to Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) data, Classic Legends sold 32,343 units in FY25, capturing a 0.17 per cent share of the market. ALSO READ: Eicher Motors Q4 results: Profit up 27%; Royal Enfield sets sales record The new product pipeline spans key sub-segments of the classic bike category, which remains the company’s core focus. Two of the upcoming launches will target relatively smaller segments that currently account for 6–7 per cent of the classic bike market, while another model will cater to the largest segment, comprising nearly 80 per cent of volumes. The newly launched Yezdi Adventure, priced at ₹2.1 lakh in the 300–650 cc segment, will compete with Royal Enfield’s Classic 350 (₹2.3 lakh), Hunter 350 (₹1.9 lakh), and Interceptor 650 (₹3.3 lakh), as well as global players such as Triumph’s Speed 400 (₹2.34 lakh) and Harley-Davidson’s X440 (₹3.1 lakh). Classic Legends believes there is ample headroom for growth in this segment and intends to either lead or be a strong alternative in key categories.

“We’ve priced the Yezdi Adventure very competitively within the 350 cc segment. If we’re not the leader in a sub-segment, we aim to be the clear substitute,” Thareja said. To support its product-led growth, Classic Legends is ramping up its dealership network from over 300 to 500 outlets by the festive season. All new outlets will be 3S-compliant—offering sales, service, and spare parts—as the company focuses on improving customer experience and dealer viability. “Our strategy is not just about going wide, but going deep,” said Thareja. “Some dealerships had to be shut down post-Covid due to viability issues, especially those with multiple sub-counters in smaller markets. But now we are focused on sustainable expansion, particularly in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, which are showing strong demand. The idea is to cover about 80 per cent of the market by volume in the near term.”