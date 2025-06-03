TVS Motor, Kadam Mobility partner to deploy 500 electric 3-wheelers by FY26

TVS Motor Company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Kadam Mobility to deploy 500 TVS King EV MAX electric three-wheelers in the financial year 2025–26 (FY26).

The initiative aims to strengthen public electric mobility across metropolitan and Tier 1 cities throughout India.

Partnership to promote inclusive urban transport and clean mobility

Rajat Gupta, Business Head, Commercial Mobility, TVS Motor Company, said, “Our collaboration with Kadam Mobility reinforces our shared commitment to India’s electric transition and inclusive urban mobility. The TVS King EV MAX is well-suited to support Kadam Mobility’s mission of enabling clean last-mile and passenger mobility for everyone in need.”

ALSO READ: No indications of US market slowing due to tariff, says TVS SCS MD The phased deployment will begin with pilot zones in the second quarter of FY26 and will expand to include additional routes and vehicles over time. The initiative is also expected to support employment generation, with a focus on engaging women and underrepresented groups. TVS King EV MAX to support future-ready livelihoods The TVS King EV MAX features a range of 179 kilometres, Bluetooth connectivity via TVS SmartXonnect, fast charging, and a high-capacity design. These vehicles will be integrated into Kadam Mobility’s existing ecosystem, which includes electric vehicle operations, charging infrastructure, and training for drivers.