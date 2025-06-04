India Yamaha Motor (IYM) has rolled out its 5 millionth two-wheeler from its state-of-the-art Chennai factory, marking the completion of 10 years of manufacturing operations in Tamil Nadu.

Over the past decade, the Chennai plant has become a cornerstone of Yamaha’s global operations, serving both Indian customers and export markets. The 5 millionth two-wheeler from the facility was an Aerox 155 Version S. More than 30 per cent of the factory’s total output is exported, reflecting its manufacturing strength and global relevance.

ALSO READ: Yamaha Motor launches its first hybrid motorcycle in India's 150cc segment The factory currently manufactures Yamaha’s hybrid scooter range, including the RayZR 125 Fi and Fascino 125 Fi, along with the performance-oriented Aerox 155 Version S. For exports, the facility also produces the FZ series, the Saluto range, and the Alpha scooter—reinforcing its role in delivering Yamaha's trusted quality to diverse global markets.

“The Chennai factory holds strategic importance in Yamaha’s global manufacturing network. It exemplifies our unwavering focus on people, processes, and products—driven by skilled employees, synchronised operations, and a strong commitment to global quality standards,” said Itaru Otani, chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies. “As one of Yamaha’s most modern manufacturing facilities worldwide, it has supported India’s mobility aspirations while reinforcing its role as a trusted exporter to global markets. As we celebrate the roll-out of the 5 millionth two-wheeler, I extend my deepest appreciation to our dedicated employees, vendor partners and passionate customers who have made this journey possible,” Otani said. “We will continue to progress, and the Chennai factory will keep playing a major role in addressing the evolving customer demands in Indian and overseas markets,” he added.

Spread across 177 acres, the Chennai factory operates with a unique integrated model—109 acres dedicated to IYM and 68 acres to co-located vendor partners—enabling seamless synchronisation under a unified ‘One Factory’ concept. This approach has enhanced manufacturing efficiency, speed, and supply chain integration, making the facility one of Yamaha’s most advanced in the world. Over the past decade, the Chennai facility has been consistently upgraded to support Yamaha's evolving premium product strategy—producing high value-added motorcycles and scooters with small to mid-range engine displacements. With India’s stringent emission regulations, Yamaha Motor Company Ltd identified an opportunity to position this plant as a global export hub, delivering products that meet the highest standards of performance and compliance. Today, the factory supports Yamaha’s portfolio across segments—ranging from premium models for Indian customers to those tailored for markets in Europe, Latin America, ASEAN, and beyond. With its focus on quality, digital systems, and sustainable technologies, the facility is well-prepared for the future of smart and eco-friendly manufacturing.