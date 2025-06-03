Home / Industry / Auto / Tesla leases warehousing facility in Mumbai's Kurla West for five years

Tesla leases warehousing facility in Mumbai's Kurla West for five years

Tesla leases 24,565 sq ft facility in Kurla West for vehicle servicing, signalling expansion in India amid market launch preparations

Tesla will pay a starting monthly rent of over Rs 37.53 lakh (Rs 153 per sq ft, per month), which will escalate by 5 per cent per annum according to the lease agreement. (Photo: Reuters)
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 7:44 PM IST
Elon Musk’s Tesla has leased a 24,565 square feet (sq ft) warehousing facility in Mumbai’s Kurla West for five years, according to lease-related documents provided by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.
 
The American multinational automotive and clean energy company will use the space as a vehicle service centre and garage (without activities of bodybuilding and spray painting), according to the lease agreement.
 
The development comes a day after H D Kumaraswamy, Union Minister of Heavy Industries, said that Tesla is not expected to manufacture electric vehicles in India in the near future. While Tesla is preparing for a market launch, local production is not part of its immediate plans.
 
Tesla will pay a starting monthly rent of over Rs 37.53 lakh (Rs 153 per sq ft, per month), which will escalate by 5 per cent per annum according to the lease agreement.
 
The space is located on the ground floor of Building 1 in the Lodha Logistics Park (LLP), Kurla West. Bellissimo in City FC Mumbai 1 is the licensor entity, engaged in real estate activities on a fee or contract basis. LLP Kurla is planned over eight acres with potential development of 400,000 sq ft. The park comprises five blocks, each designed for optimised storage. It offers space solutions ranging from 5,000 sq ft to 50,000 sq ft.
Tesla has already paid a security deposit of more than Rs 2.25 crore. The licence commenced on 20 April 2025, with a rent-free period of one month and 10 days. The rent commencement date is 1 June 2025. The agreement was registered on 16 May 2025 with the relevant administrative authority.
 
Tesla will also pay common area maintenance charges of Rs 10 per sq ft of chargeable area, with a 5 per cent escalation every financial year. The lease includes 20 car parking spaces.
 
Earlier, in March, the company leased showroom space in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), India’s costliest commercial hub, for a starting monthly rent of Rs 35.26 lakh, which is Rs 888 per sq ft, per month, for five years. It is also likely that the firm has leased space for a second showroom in India in Delhi NCR’s Aerocity.
 
Tesla’s registered office is at Tablespace, Panchshil Business Park, Pune. It has also leased co-working office space near BKC in Mumbai.
 
Abhishek Kiran Gupta, chief executive officer of CRE Matrix, said, “Tesla’s India entry is taking shape through a deliberate, multi-city rollout — from its office in Pune to flagship showrooms in BKC and Delhi NCR, co-working presence in BKC, and now a strategic warehousing facility in Kurla West, Mumbai. This 24,565 sq ft lease at Rs 153 per sq ft is more than a real estate transaction — it’s a signal of intent. Backed by data, we’re witnessing Tesla build a high-impact EV ecosystem across India, anchored by prime commercial and logistics assets.”
 
In May, Business Standard reported that Tesla is exploring land parcels in Satara, the hometown of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, to set up a completely knocked down (CKD) assembly unit for electric vehicles (EVs), according to a senior government official.
 
The carmaker’s entry is expected by the last quarter of the ongoing financial year.
 
The Maharashtra government had earlier offered Tesla land in Chakan and Chikhali, near Pune, for setting up a factory. Chakan is one of India’s largest automobile hubs and is home to global manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Volkswagen and Bajaj Auto.
 
Queries sent to Macrotech Developers (Lodha) and Tesla did not elicit immediate responses. 
 

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

