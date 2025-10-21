Home / Industry / Auto / Commercial vehicle sales rise 2% in H1 as light, medium trucks drive growth

Commercial vehicle sales rise 2% in H1 as light, medium trucks drive growth

India's commercial vehicle market grew 2% in H1 FY26 as light and medium trucks saw gains, while heavy vehicle demand softened amid higher fleet productivity

truck
Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 6:53 PM IST
Commercial vehicle (CV) sales in India registered a modest upswing, growing 2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 463,695 units in the first half of the current fiscal year (April–September 2025), according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).
 
While the overall H1 growth was minimal, the performance masked a shift in demand dynamics within the CV segment. The limited growth in the first half was primarily driven by the light commercial vehicle (LCV) and medium commercial vehicle (MCV) segments.
 
“Light and medium commercial vehicles have grown, indicating an increase in economic activity, especially in intracity and short haul,” observed Anurag Singh, advisor at Primus Partners. The overall CV segment saw only a 2 per cent retail sales growth during the April–September period.
 
Heavy vehicle demand softens despite infrastructure momentum
 
Monthly data showed volatility. While the initial months of the calendar year recorded strong numbers, with January seeing an 8.2 per cent rise, retail volumes in May 2025 declined 3.7 per cent Y-o-Y, reflecting “elevated inventory at dealerships’ end.”
 
A key factor tempering overall growth was the performance of the heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) segment, which witnessed a decline.
 
“Heavy commercial vehicles have declined, and interestingly one of the key reasons is better roads and less time wasted at tolls and checkpoints,” Singh noted. He explained that increased productivity for existing fleets has reduced the immediate need for replacements, thereby softening demand for new heavy-duty trucks.
 
ICRA projects steady FY26 growth on construction rebound
 
Despite current challenges, the outlook for the CV market remains positive. Singh said the prospect for all three segments — LCV, MCV, and HCV — is favourable “in the wake of good monsoons and increased economic activity due to GST reduction.”
 
Ratings agency ICRA projected a modest Y-o-Y growth of 3–5 per cent in wholesale CV volumes for the full fiscal year FY26, following a marginal 1.2 per cent decline in FY25. This growth is expected to be supported by a stable macroeconomic environment and a revival in construction and infrastructure activities.
 
The growth will be led by the buses category, which is expected to expand at the highest rate of 8–10 per cent due to strong replacement demand. Meanwhile, the LCV trucks segment is forecast to grow moderately by 3–5 per cent, and the M&HCV trucks segment is projected to see limited growth of 0–3 per cent, with both truck segments relying on a pickup in construction and mining activity.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :commercial vehiclesAuto salestrucks

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

