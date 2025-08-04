From Mahindra to Hyundai: Upcoming 7-seater SUVs set to launch in India

Upcoming 7 Seater Car in 2025: If you're planning to upgrade your family car, now’s the time to buckle up. The Indian auto market is heading for a 7-seater revolution, with major players like Maruti, Tata, Mahindra, MG, Renault, and Nissan set to roll out several all-new models in 2025–26.

With premium new models hitting the roads, the 7-seater segment is expected to receive a huge boost. Offering spacious cabins, extra seating, and the comfort ideal for long road trips, these upcoming launches promise to redefine family travel. Here's a sneak peek at what’s hitting the roads soon.

Top 5 upcoming 7-seater cars to be launched in India in 2025-26

1. Mahindra XEV 7e

In India, Mahindra is set to introduce a brand-new 7-seater electric SUV. Known as the XEV 7e, it is the electric version of its XUV700 model. The EV SUV, which is anticipated to debut by the end of 2025, will be built on the same INGLO skateboard platform as the BE 6 and XEV 9e.

ALSO READ: Rolls-Royce still vying to codevelop India's stealth jet engine: Alex Zino The XEV 7e is expected to come with rear-wheel drive as standard and two battery pack options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh. At launch, we anticipate that the XEV 7e will be available in both 6-seater and 7-seater variants.

2. MG Majestor

In the upcoming months, perhaps during the holiday season, the much-anticipated MG Majestor will make its debut. The Gloster's facelifted 7-seater full-size SUV has a new exterior style that is similar to the Maxus D90 SUV that is offered in foreign countries.

The well-known 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine, which produces 216 bhp and 479 Nm of peak torque, will power it. Power will be distributed to the back wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission, with 4WD available as an option.

3. Nissan 7-Seater Compact MPV

It has been revealed that the Nissan 7-seater MPV will be available in India in the first quarter of 2026. It will share the CMF-A platform and be based on the Renault Triber. The company previously released a teaser that showcased the future MPV's sleek and contemporary style.

The well-known 1.0-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 72 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque, is expected to power the Nissan 7-seater MPV. It will be coupled to a 5-speed manual and an AMT transmission.

4. Hyundai 7-seater Hybrid SUV

For the Indian market, Hyundai is presently developing a new 7-seater hybrid SUV. We anticipate it to be positioned above the Alcazar in the brand's lineup under the internal codename Ni1i.

The 3-row SUV will have a potent hybrid drivetrain that will be shared with the next Creta, making it competitive with vehicles like the Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Safari. The new Hyundai 7-seater SUV is anticipated to make its debut in 2027, while the precise launch date is unknown.

5. Renault Boreal

The Boreal SUV, which has already had its global debut, is anticipated to be on sale in India in the second half of 2026. The Boreal, which is based on the Dacia Bigster, is probably going to be available in the Indian market in a 7-seater form.

The SUV, which has a wheelbase of 2,702 mm and a length of 4,556 mm, is supported by the CMF modular platform. The Renault Boreal's 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine powers it internationally and comes in petrol and flex fuel versions. A 6-speed DCT automatic gearbox is linked to the engine.