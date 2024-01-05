Home / Industry / Auto / 'EV sales in India to grow at 35%, annual volumes may cross 27 mn by 2032'

'EV sales in India to grow at 35%, annual volumes may cross 27 mn by 2032'

The report, 'India Electric Vehicle Market Overview 2023', by energy advisory, software and services firm, Customized Energy Solutions, also predicts a record-breaking sale of 1.7 mn units in 2023

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 6:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Electric Vehicle (EV) sales in India is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 35 per cent with annual volumes likely to touch 27.2 million units by 2032, a report said on Friday.

The report, 'India Electric Vehicle Market Overview 2023', by energy advisory, software and services firm, Customized Energy Solutions, also predicts a record-breaking sale of 1.7 million units in 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

EV sale in India is projected to touch about 27.2 million units by 2032 and with a CAGR of 35 per cent from 2023-2032 under business-as-usual conditions, according to the report.

The driving force behind this is a confluence of factors, including the availability of the FAME-II subsidy, which has proven to be a catalyst, with a substantial budget allocation of USD 1.2 billion assigned to subsidise various EV segments, it said.

The central government's commitment to fostering an indigenous EV ecosystem is evident in the approval of a USD 3.5-billion Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the manufacturing of automobiles and auto components, thereby nurturing the development of the EV supply chain in the country, as per the report.

Besides, state governments are actively supporting the segment through their various respective policies towards EV promotion and and bolstering the manufacturing ecosystem, it stated.

States such as Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh are leading the charge, providing incentives to encourage both EV and component manufacturing within their borders, it said.

"The confluence of supportive policies, financial incentives, and a burgeoning EV infrastructure lay a robust foundation for the transformative journey ahead," Rahul Walawalkar, Founder and President of India Energy Storage Alliance and President & MD of Customized Energy Solutions India, said.

He, however, added that amid the evolving EV landscape in India, "we see not only challenges but immense opportunities for innovation and growth as well".

The challenges include the high cost of EVs, inadequate public charging infrastructure, the necessity for power grid upgrades, and the absence of subsidies in some segments, as per the report.

Also Read

Auto retail sales touch 1.86 million in June, 10% more than last year: FADA

Auto sales up 9% in August, PV inventory at an all-time high: FADA

Vehicle loan AUM for NBFCs to cross Rs 8 trillion in 2024-25: CRISIL

Luxury car sales up 38% YoY in June, more growth than overall vehicle sales

Tata Motors partners with HDFC Bank for commercial vehicle financing

German automobile major Audi's sales jump 89% to reach 7,931 units in 2023

Swedish carmaker Volvo registers 31% jump in sales at 2,423 units in CY2023

Tesla planning to bring in smaller batteries for its India car: Report

No reason for high tariffs on cars from UK, EU: Maruti Suzuki's RC Bhargava

All about upcoming car and bike launches in January 2024; details inside

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Electric vehicles in IndiaElectric Vehiclesautomobile industryvehicle salesElectric vehicles sales

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 6:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story