From Oct 2028, new vehicles may be required to talk to each other

AIS-230 covers factory-installed on-board units using Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) technology in the 5.875 GHz to 5.925 GHz frequency band. It also provides for the phased introduction of safety use cases such as emergency brake alert, forward collision warning, wrong-way driving, and emergency vehicle alert.
According to the ministry, V2V communication enables nearby vehicles to exchange real-time information, including speed, position, direction, acceleration, etc. This can provide advance warnings to drivers or vehicle systems in safety-critical situations, including sudden braking, forward-collision risk, unsafe lane changes and the approach of emergency vehicles.
V2V communication systems can complement ADAS, according to MoRTH.
“Unlike conventional vehicle-safety systems, which primarily depend on onboard sensors and driver reaction, V2V communication can provide information beyond the direct line of sight. It is therefore expected to complement Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and support proactive accident prevention, connected mobility and future intelligent transport applications,” the ministry said.