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Home / Industry / Auto / From Oct 2028, new vehicles may be required to talk to each other

From Oct 2028, new vehicles may be required to talk to each other

The Centre has proposed making vehicle-to-vehicle communication systems mandatory in new vehicles from October 2028 to enhance road safety and connected mobility

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
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Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 11:44 PM IST
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New vehicles manufactured starting from October 2028 may have to be fitted with vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communications systems, according to a draft notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. It lays out the phased implementation of the road safety technology announced by the government earlier this year. 
According to the draft amendment to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, category L, M and N vehicles manufactured on or after October 1, 2028, would have to be fitted with V2V communication systems conforming to AIS-230. 
The system has been developed with enabling features to specify the minimum technical, functional, performance, environmental and security requirements for V2V communication systems installed in vehicles operating on Indian roads. 
The draft guidelines added that starting October 2027, vehicles, if fitted with V2V communication systems, shall comply with AIS-230, as amended from time to time. This suggests that compliance will be optional till 2028 for newly manufactured vehicles. 
The government has given stakeholders time till the last week of August to submit their comments to the proposed rules, after which it will issue final guidelines on V2V systems. 
The phased approach will provide vehicle manufacturers and other stakeholders adequate time to prepare for the implementation of the new requirements, the ministry said. 
The 5.875 Gigahertz (GHz) to 5.925 GHz frequency band has been considered for V2V and other intelligent transportation system applications. The Department of Telecommunications exempted the use of this frequency band from licensing requirements in June. 
AIS-230 covers factory-installed on-board units using Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) technology in the 5.875 GHz to 5.925 GHz frequency band. It also provides for the phased introduction of safety use cases such as emergency brake alert, forward collision warning, wrong-way driving, and emergency vehicle alert. 
According to the ministry, V2V communication enables nearby vehicles to exchange real-time information, including speed, position, direction, acceleration, etc. This can provide advance warnings to drivers or vehicle systems in safety-critical situations, including sudden braking, forward-collision risk, unsafe lane changes and the approach of emergency vehicles.
V2V communication systems can complement ADAS, according to MoRTH. 
“Unlike conventional vehicle-safety systems, which primarily depend on onboard sensors and driver reaction, V2V communication can provide information beyond the direct line of sight. It is therefore expected to complement Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and support proactive accident prevention, connected mobility and future intelligent transport applications,” the ministry said. 
The Ministry had constituted a task force for the development and implementation of ITS in the country with specific emphasis on V2V communication. 
The proposed framework is expected to improve vehicle situational awareness, facilitate timely safety warnings and strengthen the use of connected technologies for reducing road-accident risks, according to MoRTH.
   

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Topics :vehiclesRoad safetyAutomotive

First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 11:44 PM IST

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