Datanomics: Range anxiety persists despite healthy EV charging on NHs

The Ministry of Heavy Industries recently extended the PM E-DRIVE scheme by two years to accelerate electric vehicle (EV) adoption and its charging infrastructure. A Maruti Suzuki executive, meanwhile, said the range anxiety due to lack of EV charging infrastructure is leading to low EV penetration.

Contrary to popular belief, there are around 5,300 EV charging stations on national highways (NHs) in India, equating to an average of one station per 28 km. Goa leads the pack with the highest number of EV charging stations on NHs, with a station every 9 km.

Top states with more EV charging stations (per km)

Low e4W EV reach in 2024

The penetration of four-wheeler EVs (e4W) in India stood at 2 per cent in 2024, lower than the global average of 18 per cent. Further, one EV charger catered to 14 EVs on an average in 2024 – lower than the US and Germany.

Generally, lower EVs per charger reflects a better EV charging ecosystem. However, a

lower fleet of EVs in India has contributed to lower EVs

per charger.

India’s EV adoption less than half the global avg