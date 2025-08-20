Home / Industry / Auto / Datanomics: Range anxiety persists despite healthy EV charging on NHs

Datanomics: Range anxiety persists despite healthy EV charging on NHs

The penetration of four-wheeler EVs (e4W) in India stood at 2 per cent in 2024, lower than the global average of 18 per cent

electric vehicle, EV, e2W
premium
In 2024, India's overall EV penetration, (including all types of EVs), stood at 7.66 per cent, less than half of the global average of 16.48 per cent.
Yash Kumar Singhal
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 11:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Ministry of Heavy Industries recently extended the PM E-DRIVE scheme by two years to accelerate electric vehicle (EV) adoption and its charging infrastructure. A Maruti Suzuki executive, meanwhile, said the range anxiety due to lack of EV charging infrastructure is leading to low EV penetration. 
 
Top states with more EV charging stations (per km)
 
Contrary to popular belief, there are around 5,300 EV charging stations on national highways (NHs) in India, equating to an average of one station per 28 km. Goa leads the pack with the highest number of EV charging stations on NHs, with a station every 9 km. 
 
Low e4W EV reach in 2024
 
The penetration of four-wheeler EVs (e4W) in India stood at 2 per cent in 2024, lower than the global average of 18 per cent. Further, one EV charger catered to 14 EVs on an average in 2024 – lower than the US and Germany.
Generally, lower EVs per charger reflects a better EV charging ecosystem. However, a
 lower fleet of EVs in India has contributed to lower EVs
per charger. 
 
India’s EV adoption less than half the global avg
 
In 2024, India's overall EV penetration, (including all types of EVs), stood at 7.66 per cent, less than half of the global average of 16.48 per cent. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

E-challan backlog swells beyond courts: Digital technology adds to pile-up

Premium

Siam makes a case for N1 commercial vehicles' inclusion in PM E-DRIVE

Premium

Electric scooter maker Ather looks to withhold claims under PM E-Drive

Premium

Electric 2W firms gear up to ride out China's rare earth magnet squeeze

Ola Electric targets global market with ₹5 lakh Diamondhead EV motorcycle

Topics :Electric vehicles salesOla electric vehiclesElectric vehicles in IndiaElectric Vehicles

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 11:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story