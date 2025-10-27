Home / Industry / Auto / GST cut on commercial vehicles to reduce fleet acquisition costs: Crisil

GST cut on commercial vehicles to reduce fleet acquisition costs: Crisil

Domestic commercial fleet operators are expected to clock a revenue growth of eight per cent to ten per cent this financial year, according to the statement

commercial vehicle, cv, trucks, buses
Increased fleet utilisation will ensure operating margins to remain stable between eight per cent to 8.5 per cent, according to the statement | Representative Image
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 2:48 PM IST
Crisil Ratings said post the rationalisation of GST on commercial vehicles, acquisition of new fleet by the operators would decline substantially.

It said in a statement on Monday that GST on commercial vehicles has been reduced to 18 per cent from 28 per cent.

"This will bring down the acquisition cost of fleet operators," it said.

Strong domestic demand and import-related fleet requirements will drive growth.

Higher revenues and stable margins will result in improved cash flows, which will partially fund the incremental working capital requirement, the statement said. Dependence on external short-term debt will be limited, and operators will undertake additions to their fleets funded by long-term loans.

Increased fleet utilisation will ensure operating margins to remain stable between eight per cent to 8.5 per cent, according to the statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Crisil reportCrisilCrisil ratingsGST Revampcommercial vehicleVE Commercial Vehicles

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

