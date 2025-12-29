Big car launches in January 2026: SUVs, EVs and more coming to India

auto sector after the festive season, but January 2026 promises quite the opposite. Whether you’re planning to buy a new car or simply tracking the latest in the automotive world, this month brings plenty of excitement. January is usually a slow start for theafter the festive season, but January 2026 promises quite the opposite. Whether you’re planning to buy a new car or simply tracking the latest in the automotive world, this month brings plenty of excitement.

Nearly all of the big brands have something to offer. There are plans to develop SUVs, electric vehicles, facelifts, and even new gasoline-powered models.

Choice is what makes this month unique. Customers won't be forced to choose just one kind of vehicle or engine. There will be many possibilities, regardless of your preference for electric, hybrid, diesel, or gasoline. January really has something for everyone, from big family SUVs to little city cars.

Top 5 cars to be launched in India in January 2026

Second-Generation Kia Seltos

On January 2, 2026, Kia will introduce the second-generation Seltos in India. It will have the three well-known engines, new looks, and an enhanced cabin experience.

The new Seltos is bigger than its predecessor and switches to the third-generation K3 platform. It now has a design similar to several of Kia's international SUVs, especially the Telluride.

The colours, trimmings, and cabin design have all been upgraded. The list of features is essentially the same as it was for the earlier Seltos. We expect Kia to keep the prices competitive.

Mahindra XUV 7XO

The Mahindra XUV 7XO, scheduled for release on January 5, is the next in line. This SUV, which is essentially the redesigned XUV 700, will have numerous modifications to its features, appearance, and general comfort levels.

We anticipate significant cosmetic variations between the departing model and the front fascia based on the spy photos and teasers that have been released so far. The new SUV will have a more comfortable cabin overall. Powertrains won't be altered. There will be options for both manual and automatic transmissions.

Renault Duster

On January 26, the much-anticipated third-generation Renault Duster will make its debut in India. It will have many features, a cozy cabin, and a modern design.

The India-spec Duster is probably going to be different from the global model in terms of design. We've assumed so based on recent teasers. Its wheels, tail section, and lighting signature will all be distinct. The new Duster will likely have a lot of features and be priced competitively.

Additionally, according to some sources, Renault might use the 1.0L petrol engine from the Kiger in the Duster's cheaper models, albeit with higher tuning. On this front, it is currently unclear.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift / Slavia Facelift

Skoda will begin the facelifts of Slavia and Kushaq in the second half of January. It is anticipated that both cars will undergo minor design modifications. Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and a massaging option for the back seats are among the additional features that will be added to the pair.

The 1.0L and 1.5L turbocharged gasoline powertrains, which come with both manual and automatic transmissions, will not change.

Tata Punch Facelift

January will also see the release of the much-anticipated Punch makeover (Internal Combustion Engine version). Sightings of test mules have increased recently. In addition to adding additional functions, the new ICE Punch will resemble the EV in appearance.

It will have a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless charger, a fully digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, and Tata's cutting-edge two-spoke steering wheel.

There will be no changes to the powertrains. The well-known 1.2L naturally aspirated, three-cylinder petrol and CNG engines will continue the facelift.