Home / Industry / Auto / India-UK free trade agreement is going to reshape auto market: Siam

India-UK free trade agreement is going to reshape auto market: Siam

India, UK sign FTA: Automotive tariffs to be halved over 10 years; luxury brands and domestic OEMs alike stand to benefit as India deepens global trade ties

Shailesh Chandra
Siam President Shailesh Chandra says FTA creates the foundation for enhanced growth, competitiveness, and technological advancement (Photo: PTI)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 2:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) on Friday welcomed the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), calling it a strategic breakthrough that aligns consumer interests with the broader goals of the Indian industry. The industry body praised the balanced approach to automotive tariff commitments, highlighting potential gains for both domestic manufacturers and global brands.
 
Siam President Shailesh Chandra said the pact marks “a significant milestone in India’s international economic engagement,” adding that it opens new pathways for collaboration with one of India’s key global allies.
 
“This agreement signals the beginning of a deeper strategic partnership and strengthens India’s positioning in global trade and investment frameworks,” he said.
 

India-UK FTA opens new trade opportunities across industries

The FTA, formally known as the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), was signed in London on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer. It grants duty-free access for a range of Indian exports, including leather goods, electrical machinery, and chemicals, with overall trade opportunities estimated at nearly $23 billion.
 

Luxury car brands, domestic players both stand to gain

For the auto sector, the agreement holds substantial implications. Under the FTA, tariffs on automotive imports will be halved over 10 years for vehicles imported outside of an agreed quota. Chandra noted that this structure was carefully designed to support the domestic manufacturing ecosystem while giving Indian consumers greater access to global products.
 
Luxury carmakers are among the immediate beneficiaries. Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a Tata Motors-owned brand, stands to gain significantly, with its British heritage and presence in India. JLR currently assembles models such as the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Velar, and Evoque at its Pune plant and is preparing to launch local assembly at a new facility in Tamil Nadu by next year.
 
Around 60 per cent of JLR cars sold in India are produced from completely knocked down (CKD) kits, which attract a 15 per cent basic customs duty.
 
The FTA’s tariff relaxations are also expected to create pricing advantages for ultra-luxury brands like Rolls-Royce, McLaren, and Aston Martin, which together sold fewer than 150 vehicles in India over the past two years.
 

Domestic OEMs see export upside: Siam

Chandra emphasised Siam’s ongoing collaboration with the government to maximise the agreement’s impact. “The government’s consultative approach ensured industry voices were heard. This FTA creates the foundation for enhanced growth, competitiveness, and technological advancement,” he said.
 
Domestic manufacturers like Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki, which are actively expanding in European markets, are also set to benefit.
 
(With agency inputs)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

China's rare earth curbs: No relief for EV cos as govt pushes localisation

Used luxury car sales jump 30% in tier 2 cities; 80% buys now digital

Premium

Renault eyes full capacity at Chennai plant, no new partner planned

Premium

Price cap, certificate crunch stall Centre's electric truck drive

Renault to launch all-new models with updated logo, starting with Triber

Topics :SiamBS Web ReportsIndia UK relationIndia UKIndia-UK Free Trade

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story