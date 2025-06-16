From Reliance Industries’ Jamnagar unit to the cold terrains of Leh or the bustling streets of New Delhi, India's commercial vehicle (CV) industry is quietly undergoing a fuel transition revolution through its hydrogen-powered vehicles, led by industry majors such as Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors, with other giants also preparing to take the leap.

While some initiatives are extensions of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, OEMs are also strategically moving to be future-ready. Take the case of Ashok Leyland: it had rolled out India's first hydrogen internal combustion engine (H2-ICE) powered heavy-duty truck, in partnership with Reliance Industries (RIL), as far back as 2023. In two years, these vehicles (over 20) have completed almost 250,000 kilometres and are at par with ICE in terms of efficiency too. Not just that, the company has also tied up with NTPC Green to deploy hydrogen fuel cell buses in Delhi, Leh and Ladakh.

“Among the alternate fuels, the ultimate destination of the CV market is going to be hydrogen. However, it needs the cost structure to be right,” Sanjeev Kumar, President and Head of MHCV Business at Ashok Leyland, told Business Standard. “As an organisation, we are ready with technology; it is only a question of when and how, as the cost of hydrogen continues to be very high. Recently, we have also delivered one 55-tonne fuel cell vehicle to Adani for their mining application in Chhattisgarh,” he added. Tata Motors has already started trials for two trucks powered by hydrogen internal combustion engines and fuel cells. The trials, flagged off in March, will span 24 months and will deploy 16 hydrogen-powered vehicles with different configurations and payload capacities.

These trucks will be tested on some of the prominent freight routes — Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Surat, Vadodara, Jamshedpur and Kalinganagar. “We also started shipping our first hydrogen trucks, which are now going to ply on specific lanes,” said P B Balaji, Group CFO, Tata Motors, in the recent post-results call. ALSO READ: Maruti Suzuki partners with ESAF Small Finance Bank for vehicle finance The company has tied up with Indian Oil Corporation as part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission. The pilot project will provide data that will be used to improve the vehicle and also the availability of hydrogen along different routes. At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in January, Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, had indicated that the company is getting ready for commercial launch within 12–24 months. The company did not wish to share further updates at the moment.

Other industry majors are also getting ready with their hydrogen products. “On the path towards decarbonising transport, Daimler Truck is entering the next development phase of its fuel cell trucks. After a rigorous testing phase on the test track and public roads, the Mercedes-Benz GenH2 Trucks have now reached an advanced development stage for deployment in the first customer fleets,” said Pradeep Kumar T, President of Product Engineering and Chief Technology Officer, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles. ALSO READ: Vehicles torched, cops injured in Bengal: What triggered the chaos? “We are currently evaluating customer readiness, infrastructure availability and local operating conditions to ensure that when our hydrogen trucks enter Indian roads, it will be with full commitment to the quality, safety and reliability that define Daimler Truck worldwide,” he added.

The government too is taking giant strides through the hydrogen mission by allocating hydrogen-based vehicles, routes and hydrogen refuelling stations to various private players. This plan includes Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Ashok Leyland, HPCL, BPCL and IOCL, to whom five pilot projects consisting of a total of 37 vehicles (buses and trucks) and nine hydrogen refuelling stations have been allocated by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. The vehicles that will be deployed for the trial include 15 hydrogen fuel cell-based vehicles and 22 hydrogen internal combustion engine-based vehicles. These vehicles will run on 10 different routes across the country from Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram.